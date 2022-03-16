2022 March 16 13:22

VARD orders BWTS for six more marine robotic vessels

Shipbuilding group VARD has awarded Norwegian Greentech a contract to deliver the ballast water treatment systems (BWTS) to six marine robotic vessels that will be built at Vard Vung Tau in Vietnam for an undisclosed shipowner, according to the company's release.

VARD has designed a unique multi-purpose platform that allows for onshore remote control, light crewed or uncrewed operations. The vessels are of VARD 9 60 design. VARD has designed the vessels for an ultra-low carbon footprint and they are among the first vessels to be prepared for green ammonia and fuel cell and battery technology.

Norwegian Greentech will deliver one of its energy efficient BWTS system to each of the six newbuild marine robotic vessels. The company has developed a method of utilizing UV and filters. The chemical-free system has a highly compact design, which is ideal for difficult-to-fit engine or pump rooms.



In December last year, Norwegian Greentech announced that it had secured a contract to deliver the BWTS to eight marine robotic vessels that VARD is building at Vard Vung Tau.



Norwegian Greentech will manufacture the ballast water treatment systems at its headquarters in Fosnavåg, Norway, and deliver them to VARD’s shipyard Vard Vung Tau in Vietnam. Norwegian Greentech has not disclosed the value of the contract.



About Norwegian Greentech:

Norwegian Greentech is a supplier of sustainable systems for clean water. Its main product is a purification system for ballast water, but the company is also a significant supplier of purification systems for the ocean and land-based aquaculture industry. The company has sold more than 600 treatment systems so far, and the market is growing rapidly due to international requirements.