2022 March 16 13:02

Danaos Corporation announces the ordering of two 7,100 TEU containerships

Danaos Corporation, one of the world’s largest independent owners of containerships, has placed orders for two 7,100 TEU containerships, according to the company's release. The vessels will be built at Dalian Shipbuilding in China and are expected to be delivered to Danaos in the 2nd and 3rd quarter of 2024. The counterparties of Danaos to the shipbuilding contracts, Dalian Shipbuilding and CSTC are both subsidiaries of CSSC, one of the world’s largest shipbuilding groups.

The vessels will be methanol fuel ready and will be built in accordance with the latest requirements of the International Maritime Organization (IMO) in relation to Tier III emission standards and Energy Efficiency Design Index (EEDI) Phase III.

About Danaos Corporation

Danaos Corporation is one of the largest independent owners of modern, large-size containerships. The fleet of 71 containerships aggregating 436,589 TEUs ranks Danaos among the largest containership charter owners in the world based on total TEU capacity.