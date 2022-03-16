2022 March 16 12:36

Oboronlogistics to transport over 30,000 tonnes of construction material to Kaliningrad Region this month

Despite the significant increase in cargo traffic on the Ust-Luga - Baltiysk line caused by the decision of the neighboring states to restrict the passage of Russian cargo through their territories, Oboronlogistics LLC provides cargo delivery to the Kaliningrad Region via the Ust-Luga – Baltiysk railway ferry line in full measure, according to the company’s press release.



Ferries of Oboronlogistics LLC Ambal, Baltiysk as well as Marshal Rokossovskywill transport 494 cement hoppers from March 15 to the end of the month. This is more than 30 thousand tons of construction material. In the near future, the company plans to continue to increase cement transportation to the Kaliningrad region, meeting the growing needs of the region.



Currently, the Kaliningrad Region is one of the actively developing regions of the Russian Federation, and timely delivery of cement is a key element of this process. Despite the imposition of sanctions by the European Union, reconstruction and construction of new housing, road transport infrastructure, social, cultural, educational and tourist facilities are underway in the region.



In the context of new economic challenges, ferry transportation is the most convenient way to transport cement and construction materials between the Kaliningrad and Leningrad regions of the Russian Federation, bypassing the territory of adjacent limitrophs.