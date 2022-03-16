-
2022 March 16 11:33
Wan Hai Lines to launch independent CI7 Express Service
Wan Hai Lines will expand further on its already extensive Asia and East India network by launching a new weekly service between South China – Vietnam and East India (CI7). The service will be operated by four container vessels with a capacity of 1,200 TEU, according to the company's release.
Port rotation of the service is as following-
HAIPHONG – ZHANJIANG – NANSHA - CAT LAI - PORT KLANG NORTH PORT – CHENNAI – VIZAG - PORT KLANG NORTH PORT - HAIPHONG
The first voyage is scheduled from HAIPHONG on March 27th, 2022. The CI7 service, which connects South China- Vietnam – East India directly will provide clients with better transit time and more service options. It will also strengthen Wan Hai Lines’ current services to better serve customers’ needs.
