2022 March 16 10:48

European Commission imposes sanctions on some shipbuilding and ship repair companies of Russia

The European Commission has announced the adoption of yet another package of restrictive measures against Russia. According to the Official Journal of the European Union, sanctions are imposed on the companies of United Shipbuilding Corporation (35th Shipyard, Astrakhan Shipyard, Aysberg Central Design Bureau, Baltic Shipbuilding Factory, Krasnoye Sormovo Plant, Zvyozdochka, Pribaltic Shipbuilding Factory, Yantar Scientific Research Design Technological Bureau Onega, Sredne-Nevsky Shipyard); Zelenodolsk Shipyard [A.M. Gorky Zelenodolsk Plant], Amur Shipbuilding Factory, Kronshtadt, Center of Shipbuilding and Ship Repairing, Dalzavod Ship-Repair Center, Pella-Mash, Shipyard Vympel, Zvezda, R. Ye. Alekseyev Central Design Bureau for Hydrofoil Ships, Rubin Sever Design Bureau, Rybinsk Shipyard Engineering, Severnaya Verf Shipbuilding Factory, Ship Maintenance Center Zvezdochka, Yaroslavl Shipbuilding Factory.



Decision (CFSP) 2022/430 expands the list of persons connected to Russia’s defence and industrial base, on whom tighter export restrictions regarding dual-use goods and technology as well as goods and technology which might contribute to the technological enhancement of Russia’s defence and security sector are imposed.