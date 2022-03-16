2022 March 16 11:09

Production of AtoB@C Shipping's first electric hybrid vessel starts at Chowgule Shipyard

After an intensive period of finalising the details of design, production started on the first of six ice-classed electric hybrid vessels at Chowgule Shipyard in Goa, India, according to ESL Shipping's release. The first vessel of the series is expected to be delivered to ESL Shipping's subsidiary AtoB@C Shipping during in the third quarter of 2023.



AtoB@C Shipping announced the order of six new, highly energy-efficient 5,350 dwt general cargo vessels in September 2021. These new 1A ice class vessels are market leaders in terms of cargo capacity, technology and innovation.

AtoB@C Shipping has been closely involved in the design of the vessels and has tailored the vessels to customer needs. The total investment value of the six ships is approximately 70 million euros. AtoB@C Shipping has the option to expand the order with several ships.

Main particulars

DWT: 5,350

Length 90 meters

Breadth: 16 meters

Draft: 6 meters

Ice class: 1A



ESL Shipping

ESL Shipping is the leading carrier of dry bulk cargoes in the Baltic Sea region. The company secures product and raw material transportation for the industry and energy production around the year, even under difficult weather conditions.