2022 March 16 10:09

Port of Helsinki publishes Annual Report 2021

The Port of Helsinki’s cargo traffic recovered well in 2021, and RoRo traffic, in particular, increased strongly. In terms of unitized cargo, the Port broke it’s all-time record with a total of 12.1 million tonnes, according to the company's release.

The second covid-19 year was still hard on passenger business, however. All in all, the number of passengers travelling through the Port of Helsinki, less than 4 million people, was an up to 70% reduction from pre-pandemic times.



The Port remained determined and continued promoting numerous development projects and finest achievement over the course of the year was the deepening of the Vuosaari fairway together with the Finnish Transport Infrastructure Agency. The deepened fairway makes it possible for larger vessels to visit Vuosaari than before. The efficiency of maritime traffic brings about environmental benefits.

The company’s turnover remained at the 2020 level, 15 million euros in the negative.

