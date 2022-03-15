2022 March 15 10:45

Temporary ban on grain and sugar exports introduced by RF Government

Grain export restrictions are in force until June 30, sugar export restrictions – until 31 August 2022

Temporary ban on grain exports to the states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) as well as on white sugar and raw cane sugar exports to the third countries has been introduced in Russia. The related orders have been signed by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, according to the official statement of RF Government.

Grain export ban covers wheat, meslin, rye, barley and corn.

The newly signed document foresees some exceptions. Exports of the above mentioned products are possible as part of humanitarian supplies or in the framework of international transit transportation.

The decision on suspension of sugar and grain exports is approved by the sub-commission on customs tariff and non-tariff regulation and protection of foreign trade of the Government Commission for Economic Development and Integration. It is aimed at protection of the internal food market amid external restrictions.