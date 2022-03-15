2022 March 15 10:29

Global Ports announces changes to the Board of Directors

Global Ports Investments PLC today announces that Britta Dalunde has tendered her resignation from the Company’s Board of Directors, effective from 23 March 2022 and Inna Kuznetsova informed the Company’s Board of Directors that she will not stand for re-election at the next AGM to be held in 2022, according to the company's release.



Mrs. Dalunde has served as Independent Non-Executive Director and Chairwoman of the Audit and Risk Committee since 2017. Mrs. Dalunde commented: I wish to express my gratitude towards the Board of Directors of the Company for giving me an opportunity to serve as Director and Chair the Audit and Risk Committee. I have appreciated working with the Company, the Board members and the executive team as well as the Internal Audit team.



Mrs. Kuznetsova has served as Independent Non-Executive Director, Chairwoman of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee and a member of the Audit and Risk Committee since 2018. Mrs. Kuznetsova commented: It has been a privilege and honor serving on Global Ports Board and supporting the executive team. I am proud of the progress that we have made in all aspects of ESG and business growth achieved during this time.



The Group commenced the process of search of independent candidates to the Board and will update on progress in a due course.



About Global Ports

Global Ports Investments PLC is the leading operator of container terminals in the Russian market by capacity and container throughput. Global Ports’ terminals are located in the Baltic and Far East Basins, key regions for foreign Russian trade and transit cargo flows. Global Ports operates five container terminals in Russia (Petrolesport, First Container Terminal, Ust-Luga Container Terminal and Moby Dik in the Russian Baltics, and Vostochnaya Stevedoring Company in the Russian Far East) and two container terminals in Finland (Multi-Link Terminals in Helsinki and Kotka). Global Ports also owns inland container terminal Yanino Logistics Park located in the vicinity of St. Petersburg.

Global Ports’ revenue for 2021 was USD 502.8 million and Adjusted EBITDA was USD 246.2 million. Consolidated Marine Container Throughput was 1,576 thousand TEUs in 2021.

Global Ports’ major shareholders are Delo Group, the largest intermodal container and port operator in Russia (30.75%), and APM Terminals B.V. (30.75%), whose core expertise is the design, construction, management and operation of ports, terminals and inland services. APM Terminals operate a terminal network of 75 terminals globally. 20.5% of Global Ports shares are traded in the form of global depositary receipts listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange.