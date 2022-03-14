2022 March 14 17:00

Agenda of the ‘Arctic: Territory of Dialogue’ 6th International Arctic Forum to be discussed during Russia’s chairmanship of the Arctic Council

The agenda of the ‘Arctic: Territory of Dialogue’ 6th International Arctic Forum, which was previously scheduled for 11–13 April, will be discussed during upcoming events as part of Russia’s chairmanship of the Arctic Council in 2021–2023, according to the Forum’s Organizing Committee.

“Despite changes in the Forum’s format, we will continue to discuss the current agenda of the Arctic territories in the interests of all Arctic countries and come up with mechanisms for peaceful, stable, and sustainable development in the northern latitudes as part of the upcoming events of Russia’s chairmanship of the Arctic Council,” said Yury Trutnev, a Russian deputy prime minister, plenipotentiary representative of the Russian president in the Far Eastern Federal District, and chairman of the Organizing Committee for the preparation and support of Russia’s chairmanship in the Arctic Council.

“The current opportunistic approaches of Arctic countries’ representatives are impeding the development of cooperation in the region. However, Russia expresses its readiness to resume dialogue in the interests of the inhabitants of the Arctic, ensure sustainable socioeconomic development, and protect the environment,” said Anton Kobyakov, an adviser to the Russian president and executive secretary of the Organizing Committee for the preparation and support of Russia’s chairmanship in the Arctic Council.

The Forum’s business programme includes five thematic pillars: ‘Economic Development’, ‘Improving Living Conditions in the Arctic’, ‘Logistics Development in the Arctic’, ‘Environmental and Climate-Related Issues in the Arctic’, and ‘Science and Education’. The agenda of these focus areas will be considered at summits, roundtables, and academic conferences as part of Russia’s chairmanship in 2022–2023. The next event – the International Seminar on Preserving and Promoting the Languages of the Indigenous Small-numbered Peoples of the Arctic will take place on 17–18 March in St. Petersburg.

“All the events of Russia’s chairmanship, except for official meetings of the Arctic Council and its subsidiary bodies, are planned to be held in accordance with the approved schedule. Russia’s chairmanship will pivot to solving national problems associated with developing the country’s northern territories with a balanced combination of social, economic, and environmental dimensions,” Chair of Senior Arctic Officials and Ambassador-at-Large of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Nikolay Korchunov said.