2022 March 11 17:44

APM Terminals to sell all shares in Russian firm Global Ports

Global Ports Investments PLC ("Global Ports" ) announces that the сompany and it’s Board of Directors today received notice from APM Terminals B.V., holding 30.75% of the shares in Global Ports, about the intention of APM Terminals B.V. to commence a process to divest its shareholding in the company.



APM Terminals further announced to the сompany and the Board that they will continue to be represented on the Board of Directors and fulfil its obligations towards the Global Ports until such divestment has been effectuated.

Maersks owns approximately one third of the company, a share which was acquired in 2012, when the group’s subsidiary APM Terminals invested USD 900m in Global Ports, which is listed in London.

Global Ports’ largest terminal lies in St. Petersburg, and the company operates terminals in locations including Ust-Luga near St. Petersburg and Helsinki in Finland.