  • Home
  • News
  • Federation Council of Russia approves law on transport industry support amid sanctions
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2022 March 11 17:35

    Federation Council of Russia approves law on transport industry support amid sanctions

    The initiative will let ensure smooth operation of the transport industry

    The Federation Council of Russia says it has approved the law on transport industry support amid sanctions at its 521st session held today, 11 March 2022.

    The bill was previously approved by the State Duma of the Russian Federation in the second and in the third reading. The document had been submitted to the State Duma by RF Government.

    The law had been drafted to ensure stable and uninterrupted functioning of Russia’s transport complex and to support business entities amid the pressure of external sanctions, says the document. It is to come into effect from the moment of official publication.

    The support measures cover civilian aviation, seaborne and inland transport, railway and road transport. The initiative will let ensure smooth operation of the transport industry.

    RF Government will also be entitled to impose restrictions on calls of sea-going ships representing foreign states which ban similar ships of the Russian Federation from calling their countries’ ports.

    Besides, certification of transport safety facilities is to be postponed from 1 January 2022 to 31 December 2023.

Другие новости по темам: sanctions  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2022 March 11

18:12 IAA PortNews’ summary of past week news
18:07 Lloyd’s Register withdraws services to Russia
17:44 APM Terminals to sell all shares in Russian firm Global Ports
17:35 Federation Council of Russia approves law on transport industry support amid sanctions
17:04 Kongsberg Digital receives funding to further develop leading simulation software for carbon capture and storage
16:52 Evergreen Line stops its operations to and from Odessa, Novorossiysk and St. Petersburg
16:42 Container vessels of Maersk and CMA CGM continue calling in Saint-Petersburg
16:04 Approval in Principle for containerized LNG solution developed by Marine Service GmbH and Newport Shipping
15:41 Boskalis posts annual results for 2021
15:13 Tallink Grupp introduces temporary fuel surcharge to ferry tickets due to significant fuel price hike
14:30 BC Ferries introduces two-ship service on the Nanaimo Harbour-Gabriola Island
13:20 Port of San Diego adds 14 electric vehicles to fleet
12:10 Alfa Laval introduces E-PowerPack
12:01 Join Lab on smart and autonomous ships created by Chinese, Korean, and Russian universities
11:30 Georgia Ports Authority plans upgrades to the Port of Brunswick
11:15 World’s first subsea compressor units reach 100,000 operational hours
10:51 MABUX: Global bunker market to stay highly unstable on Mar.11
10:29 Throughput of Russian seaports in 2M’2022 rose by 6.8% YoY
10:08 Manila Harbor Center rolls out eco-friendly capacity expansion
09:48 Asia-first newbuild Taiwan-flagged SOV delivered to operate for Greater Changhua 1 & 2a Offshore Wind Farms
09:30 Baltic Dry Index as of March 10
09:16 Crude oil market sees mixed price movements
09:08 Scatec to develop large-scale green ammonia facility with$5 billion cost in SCZone
08:33 Finnlines suspends its services to and from Russia
08:14 Algoma and Nova Marine joint venture acquires five vessel
07:56 Bahri concludes participation in World Defense Show 2022 with two strategic agreements

2022 March 10

18:41 Humber Runner enters service from Riga to Goole
18:16 LR appoints new South Europe Commercial Manager
17:57 The International Chamber of Shipping: Supply chain issues will be compounded by lack of Ukrainian and Russian seafarers
17:52 Russian Maritime Register of Shipping continues to operate as normal
17:21 Russian redfish trawlers are no longer allowed entry into Icelandic ports
17:10 Reconstruction of Oil Terminal in Ust-Luga obtaines state expert approval
16:39 Maersk engages in strategic partnerships across the globe to scale green methanol production by 2025
16:29 Throughput of port Shanghai (China) in 2M’2022 rose by 7.9% YoY
16:05 Shipping operators to face extra expenses due to bunker prices growth amid the crisis – Hapag Lloyd
15:33 Hapag Lloyd’s business in Ukraine and Russia accounts for only 2% of the company’s total volume
14:46 EU imposes restrictive measures on 160 individuals including heads of Rusagro, SUEK, Uralchem and PhosAgro
14:24 ME-GI Engines to power Liquid-CO2 carriers in groundbreaking carbon-transport-and-storage project
14:02 Port of Helsinki throughput in January-February 2022 rose by 7.2% YoY
13:45 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 10, 2022
13:41 Hapag-Lloyd announces results for 2021
13:22 GTT says the crisis highlights the strategic importance of maritime transport of LNG
13:03 ZIM reports record financial results for 2021
12:51 Finnlines suspends its services to and from Russia
12:33 Wärtsilä to install scrubbers on two new RoPax vessels
12:00 Taylor Maritime sells two vessels
11:25 Oboronlogistics’ Sparta III returned from round-the-world voyage
11:04 MEYER Group teams up with Admares
11:01 DP World announces record results as EBITDA increases 15% to $3.8 billion
10:43 MABUX: Global bunker prices may turn into sharp downward correction on Mar.10
10:31 Port of Rotterdam Authority raising land level for ‘green’ companies
10:22 NSR transport & logistics hub at Commercial Port of Vladivostok ranked as priority project
09:57 Siem Offshore and Helix Energy Solutions enter into an agreement for two vessels
09:37 Crude oil market sees upward correction of prices
09:21 Baltic Dry Index as of March 9

2022 March 9

19:03 NRP buys a resale Eco Handysize drybulk carrier with delivery June 2022
18:06 The Green Ship Nils Holgersson is handed over to TT-Line
17:54 Russian Maritime Register of Shipping covered by financial sanctions imposed by EU
17:35 Throughput of Rostov-on-Don port in 2M’2022 fell by 15% YoY
17:16 Cool Company announces the second completion of vessel acquisitions from Golar