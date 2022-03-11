2022 March 11 17:35

Federation Council of Russia approves law on transport industry support amid sanctions

The initiative will let ensure smooth operation of the transport industry



The Federation Council of Russia says it has approved the law on transport industry support amid sanctions at its 521st session held today, 11 March 2022.



The bill was previously approved by the State Duma of the Russian Federation in the second and in the third reading. The document had been submitted to the State Duma by RF Government.



The law had been drafted to ensure stable and uninterrupted functioning of Russia’s transport complex and to support business entities amid the pressure of external sanctions, says the document. It is to come into effect from the moment of official publication.



The support measures cover civilian aviation, seaborne and inland transport, railway and road transport. The initiative will let ensure smooth operation of the transport industry.



RF Government will also be entitled to impose restrictions on calls of sea-going ships representing foreign states which ban similar ships of the Russian Federation from calling their countries’ ports.



Besides, certification of transport safety facilities is to be postponed from 1 January 2022 to 31 December 2023.