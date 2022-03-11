2022 March 11 16:52

Evergreen Line stops its operations to and from Odessa, Novorossiysk and St. Petersburg

Due to the recent developments in Ukraine and Russia, Evergreen Line has announced that its operations in the area are disrupted and ability to complete the carriage of consignments to some destinations is obstructed, therefore:

Booking acceptance to and from Odessa, Ukraine and Novorossiysk, Russia is to be suspended with immediate effect until further notice. Booking acceptance to & from St. Petersburg, Russia is suspended with immediate effect until further notice whilst the company evaluates the operational feasibility.