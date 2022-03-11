2022 March 11 15:13

Tallink Grupp introduces temporary fuel surcharge to ferry tickets due to significant fuel price hike

Tallink Grupp announced that effective from next Monday, 14 March 2022, a temporary fuel surcharge is added to the price of ferry tickets on the company’s Tallinn-Stockholm, Helsinki-Stockholm and Turku-Stockholm routes. The fuel surcharge applies on these routes to all regular (one-way or return trip) and cruise departures bookable from 14 March until 31 August 2022.

At present, the fuel surcharge is not introduced to the company’s Tallinn-Helsinki route departures. The surcharge is also not applied to children between the ages 0-5. The company’s decision to introduce the fuel surcharge fee will not affect tickets purchased prior to 14 March 2022, if there are no changes made to the original booking after this date. Also, if the existing booking is not paid in full prior to the departure but paid as part of check-in at the port’s terminal, the fuel surcharge is added to the ticket price.

Commenting on the company’s decision, Tallink Grupp’s CEO Paavo Nõgene, said: "The fuel prices have risen considerably over a very short time. The present situation, unfortunately, leaves us no other option than to introduce a temporary fuel surcharge. We have opted for the lowest possible fuel surcharge fee which helps us as a company to continue our business activities in today’s volume to avoid facing considerable losses in this extraordinary situation, at the same time, considering also our passengers who are also faced with general price increases in many areas of life. We will naturally keep monitoring the situation regarding the need for this added fuel surcharge and if the situation changes, we will make new decisions accordingly. “

