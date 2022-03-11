2022 March 11 17:04

Kongsberg Digital receives funding to further develop leading simulation software for carbon capture and storage

Together with Computer Modelling Group (CMG), Kongsberg Digital have received funding from the CLIMIT-Demo Program to further develop leading simulation software for CO2 injection into depleted oil and gas reservoirs and saline aquifers. This funding is in addition to that already secured by a number of Energy Operators.

With the combination of Kongsberg Digital's advanced transient multiphase flow simulator (LedaFlow®) and CMG's Reservoir simulator (GEM), the project GELECO2 aims to develop an intuitive controller program that integrates and manages the interaction between the currently separated well and reservoir systems. In addition, there will be fundamental improvements made to LedaFlow® and GEM for CO2 simulation which means the end result will be an accurate integrated simulation tool for CO2 injection simulations.

The two-year joint industry project is supported and funded by key Energy Operators and now Gassnova by means of the CLIMIT-Demo Program, Norway’s national program for the research, development, and demonstration of CO2 Capture and Storage (CCS) technology.

KONGSBERG DIGITAL

Kongsberg Digital, a subsidiary of KONGSBERG, is a provider of next-generation software and digital solutions, to customers within maritime, oil and gas, and renewables and utilities. The company consists of more than 700 software experts with leading competence within the internet of things, smart data, artificial intelligence, maritime simulation, automation and autonomous operations.