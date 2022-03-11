2022 March 11 16:04

Approval in Principle for containerized LNG solution developed by Marine Service GmbH and Newport Shipping

Marine Service GmbH and Newport Shipping announce an Approval in Principle from Bureau Veritas (BV) for a jointly developed containerized LNG solution.



The 40' ISO LNG Fuel Tank Container System is suitable for LNG-fuelled newbuildings and retrofits of container vessels.



The LNG fuel tank container is a class approved Type C LNG fuel tank in accordance with the IGF-code and is based on German TÜV certified IMDG Container. The capacity of the tank is 31 gross tonnes and about 33m3 of LNG. The containers have a fail-safe dry quick coupling connection and are approved for loading in up to 7 layers high stacks. The stainless-steel double-walled tank is also vacuum insulated and has up to 80 days holding time.



The concept consists of container stowage on free deck in safe area. LNG piping and venting system as well as firefighting systems are integrated in the container cell guides structure. The gas handling room is arranged adjacent to the container storage and separated from the containers by a cofferdam and fire protection means, allowing to feed low pressure and high pressure fuel gas systems for all known 4-stroke and 2-stroke dual fuel engines. A full redundant control, alarm & monitoring system for remote system operation, gas and fire alarm with interface to ships’ automation is part of the system.



Since LNG containers are portable, the total number of containers can be easily optimised according to the owners’ requirements. Simple and easy to install on board, when a ship is in port, the empty containers can be taken out and replaced by new filled ones.



Marine Service GmbH develops several LNG fuel solutions including tank containers. The containers are an alternative solution to traditional LNG bunkering.



Newport Shipping offers its customers full retrofit services for Marine Service GmbH’s LNG fuel tank container solutions at its 15 yards that it works in cooperation with. With flexible financing options and a quick delivery of turnkey LNG retrofit options the company expects that this will present itself an attractive option for clients in the near future.



About Marine Service GmbH

Hamburg-based Marine Service GmbH is part of the family-owned Krämer Group, which also includes the shipping company Chemikalien Seetransport. Founded in 1958 as a marine engineering and consultancy company for the development, design, plan approval and construction supervision of seagoing vessels, especially LNG carriers, Marine Service offers today a wide range of products and services. It is one of the market leaders in LNG technology and offers engineering and consultancy services for LNG/LPG carriers, LNG bunker ships and other vessels as well as converter platforms for offshore wind farms. Additionally, Marine Service designs, develops and commissions its own turn-key LNG Fuel Gas Supply System for cruise vessels and other ships. It is already installed on board four cruise vessel newbuildings until today. Marine Service is also pioneering in the development of alternative fuel and propulsion technologies.



About Newport Shipping

Newport Shipping UK LLP is registered in the United Kingdom specialising in providing comprehensive drydocking services for ship repair works, purchase and timely delivery of owners’ extras (spare parts, paint supply) as well as specialised maintenance, equipment upgrades (BWTS, scrubbers) and turnkey LNG retrofits. The Group operates through a strategic network of 15 shipyards with 38 docks capable of handling all vessel sizes and approximately 2,500 dockings annually across the Atlantic and Pacific trading zones. Utilizing Newport’s financing services, the Group is able to minimize cash outlay for shipowners. Newport Shipping is registered in London but has presence in all major shipping centres – including Athens, Oslo, Istanbul, New York, Shanghai, Singapore and Hamburg.