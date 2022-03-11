2022 March 11 13:20

Port of San Diego adds 14 electric vehicles to fleet

As part of the Port of San Diego’s ongoing commitment to the environmental care of San Diego Bay and the surrounding waterfront and communities, the Board of Port Commissioners has approved the purchase of 14 electric vehicles (EVs) from National Auto Fleet Group (National Auto), according to the company's release.

The approximately $820,000 purchase supports the Port’s Maritime Clean Air Strategy (MCAS) and its vision of “Health Equity for All.”

The purchase is being funded through the Port’s Economic Recovery Program established to designate and track federal stimulus funds the Port has received via the American Rescue Plan Act and the State of California’s Coronavirus Fiscal Recovery Fund.



The new state-of-the-art EVs – ten medium-duty pickup trucks and four vans – will replace gas or diesel-powered vehicles and kick off the Port’s conversion to a zero emissions fleet. They are anticipated to be delivered by spring 2023.

The addition of EVs to the Port’s fleet supports:

• The Port’s Climate Action Plan goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions;

• The Port’s Maritime Clean Air Strategy (MCAS) goal of “Health Equity for All”;

• The State of California’s goal for 100% adoption of zero emissions vehicles by 2035; and

• The Port’s participation in San Diego Gas and Electric’s (SDG&E’s) Power Your Drive for Fleets Make-Ready Infrastructure Program, which will be investing at least $500,000 toward charging infrastructure to power the vehicles. The SDGE Power Your Drive for Fleets program targets projects in disadvantaged communities to help improve air quality by eliminating tailpipe emissions through the adoption of electric vehicle fleets.

In addition to the 14 new EVs from National Auto, the Port has also placed a purchase order for two Lordstown electric pickup trucks. They are expected to be delivered to the Port by late summer or early fall 2022.

Other notable clean air projects in the works at the Port include:

• Purchase of two all-electric Konecranes Gottwald Generation 6 Mobile Harbor Cranes to replace the obsolete diesel mobile harbor crane at the Tenth Avenue Marine Terminal.

• Doubling shore power for cruise ships by 2023.

• Adding shore power or an alternative technology to reduce ocean-going emissions at berth at the National City Marine Terminal by 2025.

• Purchasing electric equipment like UTRs (Utility Tractor Rigs) and drayage short-haul trucks for use on the marine terminals.