2022 March 11 12:10

Alfa Laval introduces E-PowerPack

As the marine industry works to decarbonize, Alfa Laval introduced a new energy solution: the Alfa Laval E-PowerPack. Able to convert waste heat directly into electrical power, the E-PowerPack reduces fuel consumption and CO2 emissions – creating a simple, cost-saving tool for complying with new sustainability requirements, according to the company's release.



Launching in April, the E-PowerPack is a self-contained solution that can generate electricity from many different heat sources on board. These include exhaust gas waste heat, which accounts for 50% of the energy from combusted fuel, but also liquid sources at lower temperatures, such as engine jacket water. All can make a sizeable difference.



Regardless which fuels they operate with today, fleets can use the E-PowerPack to reduce their fuel consumption, emissions and costs. On vessels where moving to low-sulphur fuel has created a surplus of steam, the E-PowerPack will transform the excess into a free source of power. Going forward, the E-PowerPack will also be vital as energy recovery becomes key in transitioning to green methanol and ammonia.



The E-PowerPack will launch on 5th of April with a special webinar broadcast from the Alfa Laval Test & Training Centre, a site that is central to Alfa Laval’s sustainability efforts and which hosts a range of industry-spanning projects with decarbonization in focus.

During the webinar, viewers will learn about the product and its use of Organic Rankine Cycle (ORC) technology to turn waste heat into clean electricity. They will discover how the E‑PowerPack fits into today’s fuel strategies, creating new opportunities by providing free additional power. Moreover, they will see how it improves EEDI/EEXI and CII, thus supporting compliance and a more favourable rating while paying itself back in as little as 2–3 years.



This is Alfa Laval

Alfa Laval is a world leader in heat transfer, centrifugal separation and fluid handling, and is active in the areas of Energy, Marine, and Food & Water, offering its expertise, products, and service to a wide range of industries in some 100 countries.

Alfa Laval has 17,900 employees. Annual sales in 2021 were SEK 40.9 billion (approx. EUR 4 billion).