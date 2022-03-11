2022 March 11 10:08

Manila Harbor Center rolls out eco-friendly capacity expansion

Manila Harbor Center (MHC), the largest bulk and breakbulk handling facility in the Port of Manila in the Philippines, is expanding its cargo handling capacity with the completion of eco-friendly bulk cargo bays (BCB) and dredging of the berths to accommodate larger vessels.

This new development increases MHC’s number of BCBs from two to five, effectively improving the terminal’s bulk storage capacity by over 100 percent from 24,000 to 55,000 metric tons. These cover a combined area of 6,650 square meters, enclosing cargo inside seven-meter walls that help to mitigate the environmental impact of bulk cargo operations by minimizing the spread of dust.



For dredging works, MHC has tapped infrastructure company Prime Metro BMD to further deepen the 865-meter berth in Terminals 1 and 2 and the 240-meter berth in Terminal 3. Once dredging is completed, Terminals 1 and 2 will have a design draft of 10.5 meters and Terminal 3 will have 8.7 meters.



