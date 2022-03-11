  • Home
    Manila Harbor Center rolls out eco-friendly capacity expansion

    The completion of three new bulk cargo bays more than doubles Manila Harbor Center’s bulk storage capacity from 24,000 metric tons to 55,000 metric tons and assists in mitigating any environmental impact of the terminal’s operation, according to ICTSI's release.
     
    Manila Harbor Center (MHC), the largest bulk and breakbulk handling facility in the Port of Manila in the Philippines, is expanding its cargo handling capacity with the completion of eco-friendly bulk cargo bays (BCB) and dredging of the berths to accommodate larger vessels.

    This new development increases MHC’s number of BCBs from two to five, effectively improving the terminal’s bulk storage capacity by over 100 percent from 24,000 to 55,000 metric tons. These cover a combined area of 6,650 square meters, enclosing cargo inside seven-meter walls that help to mitigate the environmental impact of bulk cargo operations by minimizing the spread of dust.

    For dredging works, MHC has tapped infrastructure company Prime Metro BMD to further deepen the 865-meter berth in Terminals 1 and 2 and the 240-meter berth in Terminal 3. Once dredging is completed, Terminals 1 and 2 will have a design draft of 10.5 meters and Terminal 3 will have 8.7 meters.

    ABOUT MANILA HARBOR CENTER PORT SERVICES, INC.

    Manila Harbor Center Port Services, Inc. (MHCPSI) runs the largest international breakbulk and bulk operations at the Port of Manila. Located at the north wharf of the Manila Harbour Centre, the company operates a 10-hectare, 4.5-million metric ton capacity multipurpose terminal – the Manila Harbor Center – that caters to both international and domestic cargo. MHCPSI started commercial operations in December 2020 under a permit to operate issued by the Philippine Ports Authority.
     
    ABOUT INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL SERVICES, INC.

    Headquartered and established in 1988 in Manila, Philippines, International Container Terminal Services, Inc. (ICTSI) is in the business of port development, management and operations. ICTSI’s portfolio of terminals and projects are located in developed and emerging market economies in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe, the Middle East and Africa. Independent with no shipping or consignee-related interests, ICTSI works and transacts transparently with all stakeholders of the supply chain.

