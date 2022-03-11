2022 March 11 09:08

Scatec to develop large-scale green ammonia facility with$5 billion cost in SCZone

The Egyptian Prime Minister, Mostafa Madbouly witnessed the signing ceremony for a memorandum of understanding among the Suez Canal economic zone, the Sovereign Fund of Egypt, the Egyptian Electricity Transmission Company, the New and Renewable Energy Authority, and “Scatec” the Norwegian company for Renewable Energy. The signing ceremony was Concerning the project to produce green ammonia from green hydrogen in SCZone.



“The memorandum of understanding, which was signed today, comes within the framework of Egypt’s possession of distinct capabilities to produce green hydrogen and green ammonia, as Egypt is qualified to become a global hub in these two fields. The Egyptian government also intends to add green hydrogen capabilities within its renewable energy goals. The investment cost of the project is $5 billion, and it will be implemented in two phases, coinciding with Egypt’s hosting COP27, and production is expected to begin in 2025.”, Cabinet Spokesperson said.

It is worth noting that, in December 2021, SCZone and the Norwegian company Scatec concluded a memorandum of understanding to study establishing a new facility for green ammonia manufacturing with a capacity of one million tons per year. After the preliminary studies, SCZone, Scatec, the Sovereign Fund of Egypt, the Egyptian Electricity Transmission Company, and the new and renewable energy authority, decided to sign a memorandum of understanding.

According to the signing, “Scatec” will establish a new facility for the manufacturing of green ammonia with a capacity of one million tons annually and it will increase to 3 million tons annually, in SCZone near the port of Ain Sukhna. The facility will use desalinated seawater, and renewable energy generated in the sites specified by the New and Renewable Energy Authority and transmitted on the national electricity network operated by the Egyptian electricity transmission company.