2022 March 11 07:56

Bahri concludes participation in World Defense Show 2022 with two strategic agreements

Bahri, a global leader in logistics and transportation, concluded its successful participation in World Defense Show (WDS) 2022, the inaugural edition of Saudi Arabia’s global defense exhibition held in Riyadh from 6-9 March. Bahri signed two prominent strategic partnership agreements at the event and exhibited its unique logistics solutions. The company was also the official freight forwarding partner of WDS 2022, according to the company's release.



Bahri’s strategic partnership agreements were signed with the Saudi Arabian National Guard (SANG) and the Saudi Maintenance and Supply Chain Management Company (SMSCMC). The agreements entail multiple long-term benefits for Saudi Arabia’s maritime sector, such as enhancing indigenous capabilities, enabling sustained growth, and facilitating the transfer of knowledge and expertise. Moreover, they are also in line with Vision 2030, which seek to establish a robust logistics and transportation sector in the Kingdom.



The agreement with SMSCMS aims to promote joint efforts in various aspects related to aviation and space, ship systems, land systems, and information security besides aligning the supply chains with Saudi Arabia’s aspirations to achieve an industrial renaissance. The partnership represents the shared commitment of both companies to create jobs and improve the capabilities of the Saudi nationals and enable their career growth.



Bahri Logistics, one of the five business units of Bahri, showcased its industry-leading maritime capabilities and innovative logistics solutions at the global event that brought together more than 450 leading defense firms from around 37 countries.