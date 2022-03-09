  • Home
  • 2022 March 9 12:05

    ICS launches online Charter to drive diversity and inclusion in shipping on International Women’s Day

    The International Chamber of Shipping (ICS), representing over 80% of the world merchant fleet, launches its inaugural Maritime Diversity and Inclusion Charter on International Women’s Day (IWD).

    The Charter has been created to encourage shipping companies to improve and annually review their diversity and inclusion practices and create opportunities for all, irrespective of their gender, race, ethnic origin, nationality, disability, age, sexual orientation, gender identity or religion. The 2021 Seafarer Workforce Report notes that less than 2% of seafarers are women.

    It was developed over 18 months, in partnership with the ICS Diversity Panel and Women’s Panel, made up of representatives from shipping companies, charities, and unions around the world, and has received input and support from the International Transport Workers Federation (ITF).

    The Charter is designed to be a customisable online tool for shipping companies. Users can choose from a number of actions, pledges, and monitoring and reporting metrics that they are prepared to undertake.

    For example, companies can commit to appointing a lead on diversity to provide visibility and drive key actions or to track promotion opportunities given to monitored groups defined by age, gender or ethnicity.

    The launch is in conjunction with ICS’s IWD campaign #ThisIsWhataSeafarerLooksLike, celebrating and showcasing the broad roles women fulfil in the maritime sector from cadet to CEO.

    This year’s theme is #BreakTheBias, developed to challenge stereotypes across society. The ICS produced a short film to highlight the increasing diversity within maritime as the sector is no longer restricted to a limited section of society.

    ICS plans to release its Diversity and Inclusion Toolkit for Shipping later this year to guide industry’s journey improving policies and practices to meet the needs of the diverse seafarer community.

