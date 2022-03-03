  • Home
  • News
  • ICS urges governments to act after UN report highlights countries denying seafarers urgent medical care
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2022 March 3 13:23

    ICS urges governments to act after UN report highlights countries denying seafarers urgent medical care

    The International Chamber of Shipping has called on governments around the world to ensure access to medical care for seafarers, after it emerged that crews continue to be refused urgent treatment at ports during the pandemic.

    In a recent report, the ILO’s Special Tripartite Committee of the Maritime Labour Convention, commenting on the latest report of the Committee of Experts (made up of 20 eminent jurists) noted “…with deep regret the existence of cases of denial of access to medical care ashore for seafarers, even in situations of the utmost urgency”.

    Publicly reported examples throughout the pandemic include seafarers with broken limbs being asked to remain on board and take painkillers, a chief engineer vomiting blood not allowed to disembark, and even the body of a ship’s master who suffered a fatal heart attack being refused repatriation.

    Governments, many of whom are yet to recognise seafarers as key workers despite encouragement to do so by the UN, have relied on broad ranging ‘force majeure’ defences to deny seafarers medical treatment. Citing ‘force majeure’, governments have bypassed fundamental standards on seafarer wellbeing, such as those contained in the Maritime Labour Convention. However, the ILO found that given that almost two years had passed since the beginning of the pandemic, “…’force majeure’ should not be regarded as a valid reason to deprive seafarers of their rights.”

    ICS, which represents 80% of the world’s merchant fleet, echoed the ILO report’s recommendations, urging governments around the world to designate and treat seafarers as key workers, provide access to medical care ashore when needed, and prioritize seafarers for Covid-19 vaccinations.

    The ILO’s committee also indicated that denying seafarers medical treatment could further increase pressure on stretched global supply chains. It noted that “…the crew change situation remains critical and appears to be deteriorating, which jeopardises the safe and uninterrupted delivery of vital supplies.” After a peak of some 400,000 seafarers being unable to leave or join ships due to Covid restrictions at the height of the pandemic, a significant proportion remains impacted, according to ICS figures.

    ICS this week released its latest round of medical guidance for ship operators and shipping companies, covering seafarer health and wellbeing, and vaccination best practice. The guidance provides updated information on embarking and disembarking seafarers in accordance with relevant COVID-19 regulations, and new advice on the repatriation of deceased seafarers.

Другие новости по темам: ICS  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2022 March 3

15:53 ‘Arctic: Territory of Dialogue’ International Arctic Forum 2022 releases business programme
15:12 ABS launches GHG Inventory and Carbon Accounting Service
14:50 Marine Rescue Service to find subcontractor for construction of terminal in Pionersky
14:24 MAN invests up to 500 million euro in hydrogen production
14:01 RFC started professional training program for fleet workers
13:42 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 09, 2022
13:23 ICS urges governments to act after UN report highlights countries denying seafarers urgent medical care
12:37 Baltic Workboats to build fully electric passenger and bicycle ferry
12:15 Concordia Maritime sells P-MAX tanker Stena President
11:49 GTT, Alwena Shipping and CHI Zhoushan receive AiP from Bureau Veritas for a new retrofit concept
11:48 Tallink Grupp reports passenger transportation growth of over 217% in February 2022
11:24 MOL holds naming/launching ceremonies for Japan's 1st LNG-fueled ferry Sunflower Kurenai
11:14 Global Ports’ profit in 2021 grew 2.9 times
10:51 LUKOIL reports 2021 profit of RUB 773.4 billion
10:33 Concept of protective breakwater for container terminal in Świnoujście is ready
10:10 MABUX World Bunker Index demonstrated upward changes on Mar.01
09:29 Crude oil futures rise on concerns over disruption of supplies
09:12 Baltic Dry Index as of March 2

2022 March 2

18:14 Finnlines announces bunker surcharge in own container traffic
17:48 Throughput of Azov port in 2M’2022 fell by 23% YoY
17:24 PSA Singapore and the Agency for Science, Technology and Research sign a research collaboration agreement
17:03 Krasnoye Sormovo lays down 10th dry cargo carrier of Project RSD59
16:45 Frontline says may suspend transportation of crude oil from Russia
16:35 Maersk notifies clients in Russia on potential resumption of bookings on a full scale
16:14 The world’s largest hydraulic crane heads to the port of Immingham in a £3 million investment by Associated British Ports
15:44 Wärtsilä to support sustainable operations on Viking Line’s new climate-smart flagship
15:22 Keel-laying held for 18-MW multifunctional rescue ship of Project IBSV02 for Marine Rescue Service
15:03 APM Terminals Kalundborg celebrates a successful first year of operations
14:23 Fincantieri launches the new class of ships “Allura” for Oceania Cruises
14:09 Royal IHC sells IHC Hytech B.V. to a number of private investors
13:15 Impact of the Russian military operation in Ukraine on port of Rotterdam
13:09 Port Said Touristic Port receives the yacht “El Leon”
12:32 Oil shipments via CPC Marine Terminal in 2M’2022 rose by 12.7% YoY
12:09 Silversea Cruises christened Silver Origin in San Cristobal, the Galápagos Islands
11:47 Last shipment of grain arrives in Albania from Russia
11:26 Asian Aframax freight for shipping Far East Russia ESPO crude nearly double
11:09 CMA CGM announces Overweight Surcharge on dry cargo from the Mediterranean, Adriatic, Black Sea, North Africa & Morocco to the French Guiana & French West Indies
10:59 Malaysia bars Russian tanker from docking amid sanctions
10:53 Government of Canada prohibits Russian ships and fishing vessels from entering Canadian ports and internal waters
10:13 MABUX: Bunker prices may continue rapid growth on Mar 02
10:09 DB Schenker and CMA CGM offer regular emission-free ocean freight
09:58 ExxonMobil to discontinue operations at Sakhalin-1
09:53 CMA CGM suspends all bookings to and from Russia
09:50 Kaliningrad Region authorities request more ferries for Baltiysk - Ust-Luga line
09:31 Indian Register of Shipping completes CAP certification of VLCCs and LPGs of MOL Tankship Management
09:27 Crude oil futures exceeded $110 per barrel
09:15 Baltic Dry Index as of March 1

2022 March 1

18:14 A.P. Moller – Maersk says it suspends bookings within ocean, air and rail supply chain covering all Russian gateway ports
18:04 Hagland Shipping orders another environmental friendly newbuild
18:02 MSC temporarily halts bookings to / from Russia
18:02 British ports are closed for all ships with any Russian connection
17:43 DP World launches a new rail service between Stuttgart, Germersheim and Rotterdam
17:21 Xeneta container rates alert: long-term ocean freight rates on the rise again, as demand, congestion and geopolitical uncertainty squeeze shippers
16:12 P&O Maritime Logistics enters container carrying market after industry-leading modification of MCV vessels
15:54 The world’s first dual fuel LNG powered VLCC classed by CCS is delivered
15:36 RF President’s order to impose temporary restrictions on exit of foreign business from Russian assets
15:24 PSA Jurong Island Terminal achieves a record container volume of more than 100,000 TEUs in 2021
15:04 TotalEnergies wins maritime lease to develop a 3 GW+ offshore wind farm on the east coast of New York and New Jersey
14:31 Construction of the world’s southernmost LNG-powered car and passenger ferry starts at Rauma, Finland
14:08 The European Commission clears the merger of Cargotec with Konecranes