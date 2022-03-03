  • Home
  • News
  • Tallink Grupp reports passenger transportation growth of over 217% in February 2022
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2022 March 3 11:48

    Tallink Grupp reports passenger transportation growth of over 217% in February 2022

    The number of cargo units increased by 24.8%

    In February 2022 AS Tallink Grupp transported 235 214 passengers, which is an 217.3% increase compared to February 2021. The number of cargo units increased by 24.8% to 32 958 units and the number of passenger vehicles increased by 143.0% to 45 295 units in the same comparison, the company's press release says.

    AS Tallink Grupp passenger, cargo unit and passenger vehicles numbers for February 2022 were the following:

     

    February 2022

    February 2021

    Change

    Passengers

    235 214

    74 129

    217.3%

    Finland – Sweden

    79 233

    18 223

    334.8%

    Estonia – Finland

    139 708

    52 748

    164.9%

    Estonia – Sweden

    16 273

    3 158

    415.3%

    Latvia – Sweden

    0

    0

    0.0%

    Cargo Units

    32 958

    26 407

    24.8%

    Finland – Sweden

    5 834

    5 318

    9.7%

    Estonia – Finland

    22 937

    17 600

    30.3%

    Estonia – Sweden

    4 187

    3 489

    20.0%

    Latvia – Sweden

    0

    0

    0.0%

    Passenger Vehicles

    45 295

    18 642

    143.0%

    Finland – Sweden

    4 454

    2 139

    108.2%

    Estonia – Finland

    39 830

    16 406

    142.8%

    Estonia – Sweden

    1 011

    97

    942.3%

    Latvia – Sweden

    0

    0

    0.0%

    COVID-19 related developments and travel restrictions were the key operational factors influencing the developments in February 2021 and 2022.

    ESTONIA – FINLAND: February results reflect operations of shuttle and cargo ferry services. Operations of the cruise ferry Silja Europa were suspended in February.

    ESTONIA – SWEDEN: February results reflect operations of one cruise ferry and cargo ferries on Estonia-Sweden routes. Operations of the Tallinn-Stockholm route with the cruise ferry Baltic Queen were restarted from 18 February.

    FINLAND – SWEDEN: February results reflect operations of Turku-Stockholm and Helsinki-Stockholm routes. Operations of the cruise ferry Silja Serenade were suspended in February.

    LATVIA – SWEDEN: Operations of the Riga-Stockholm route were suspended.

Другие новости по темам: Tallink Grupp  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2022 March 3

15:53 ‘Arctic: Territory of Dialogue’ International Arctic Forum 2022 releases business programme
15:12 ABS launches GHG Inventory and Carbon Accounting Service
14:50 Marine Rescue Service to find subcontractor for construction of terminal in Pionersky
14:24 MAN invests up to 500 million euro in hydrogen production
14:01 RFC started professional training program for fleet workers
13:42 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 09, 2022
13:23 ICS urges governments to act after UN report highlights countries denying seafarers urgent medical care
12:37 Baltic Workboats to build fully electric passenger and bicycle ferry
12:15 Concordia Maritime sells P-MAX tanker Stena President
11:49 GTT, Alwena Shipping and CHI Zhoushan receive AiP from Bureau Veritas for a new retrofit concept
11:48 Tallink Grupp reports passenger transportation growth of over 217% in February 2022
11:24 MOL holds naming/launching ceremonies for Japan's 1st LNG-fueled ferry Sunflower Kurenai
11:14 Global Ports’ profit in 2021 grew 2.9 times
10:51 LUKOIL reports 2021 profit of RUB 773.4 billion
10:33 Concept of protective breakwater for container terminal in Świnoujście is ready
10:10 MABUX World Bunker Index demonstrated upward changes on Mar.01
09:29 Crude oil futures rise on concerns over disruption of supplies
09:12 Baltic Dry Index as of March 2

2022 March 2

18:14 Finnlines announces bunker surcharge in own container traffic
17:48 Throughput of Azov port in 2M’2022 fell by 23% YoY
17:24 PSA Singapore and the Agency for Science, Technology and Research sign a research collaboration agreement
17:03 Krasnoye Sormovo lays down 10th dry cargo carrier of Project RSD59
16:45 Frontline says may suspend transportation of crude oil from Russia
16:35 Maersk notifies clients in Russia on potential resumption of bookings on a full scale
16:14 The world’s largest hydraulic crane heads to the port of Immingham in a £3 million investment by Associated British Ports
15:44 Wärtsilä to support sustainable operations on Viking Line’s new climate-smart flagship
15:22 Keel-laying held for 18-MW multifunctional rescue ship of Project IBSV02 for Marine Rescue Service
15:03 APM Terminals Kalundborg celebrates a successful first year of operations
14:23 Fincantieri launches the new class of ships “Allura” for Oceania Cruises
14:09 Royal IHC sells IHC Hytech B.V. to a number of private investors
13:15 Impact of the Russian military operation in Ukraine on port of Rotterdam
13:09 Port Said Touristic Port receives the yacht “El Leon”
12:32 Oil shipments via CPC Marine Terminal in 2M’2022 rose by 12.7% YoY
12:09 Silversea Cruises christened Silver Origin in San Cristobal, the Galápagos Islands
11:47 Last shipment of grain arrives in Albania from Russia
11:26 Asian Aframax freight for shipping Far East Russia ESPO crude nearly double
11:09 CMA CGM announces Overweight Surcharge on dry cargo from the Mediterranean, Adriatic, Black Sea, North Africa & Morocco to the French Guiana & French West Indies
10:59 Malaysia bars Russian tanker from docking amid sanctions
10:53 Government of Canada prohibits Russian ships and fishing vessels from entering Canadian ports and internal waters
10:13 MABUX: Bunker prices may continue rapid growth on Mar 02
10:09 DB Schenker and CMA CGM offer regular emission-free ocean freight
09:58 ExxonMobil to discontinue operations at Sakhalin-1
09:53 CMA CGM suspends all bookings to and from Russia
09:50 Kaliningrad Region authorities request more ferries for Baltiysk - Ust-Luga line
09:31 Indian Register of Shipping completes CAP certification of VLCCs and LPGs of MOL Tankship Management
09:27 Crude oil futures exceeded $110 per barrel
09:15 Baltic Dry Index as of March 1

2022 March 1

18:14 A.P. Moller – Maersk says it suspends bookings within ocean, air and rail supply chain covering all Russian gateway ports
18:04 Hagland Shipping orders another environmental friendly newbuild
18:02 MSC temporarily halts bookings to / from Russia
18:02 British ports are closed for all ships with any Russian connection
17:43 DP World launches a new rail service between Stuttgart, Germersheim and Rotterdam
17:21 Xeneta container rates alert: long-term ocean freight rates on the rise again, as demand, congestion and geopolitical uncertainty squeeze shippers
16:12 P&O Maritime Logistics enters container carrying market after industry-leading modification of MCV vessels
15:54 The world’s first dual fuel LNG powered VLCC classed by CCS is delivered
15:36 RF President’s order to impose temporary restrictions on exit of foreign business from Russian assets
15:24 PSA Jurong Island Terminal achieves a record container volume of more than 100,000 TEUs in 2021
15:04 TotalEnergies wins maritime lease to develop a 3 GW+ offshore wind farm on the east coast of New York and New Jersey
14:31 Construction of the world’s southernmost LNG-powered car and passenger ferry starts at Rauma, Finland
14:08 The European Commission clears the merger of Cargotec with Konecranes