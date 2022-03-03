2022 March 3 11:48

Tallink Grupp reports passenger transportation growth of over 217% in February 2022

The number of cargo units increased by 24.8%

In February 2022 AS Tallink Grupp transported 235 214 passengers, which is an 217.3% increase compared to February 2021. The number of cargo units increased by 24.8% to 32 958 units and the number of passenger vehicles increased by 143.0% to 45 295 units in the same comparison, the company's press release says.

AS Tallink Grupp passenger, cargo unit and passenger vehicles numbers for February 2022 were the following:

February 2022 February 2021 Change Passengers 235 214 74 129 217.3% Finland – Sweden 79 233 18 223 334.8% Estonia – Finland 139 708 52 748 164.9% Estonia – Sweden 16 273 3 158 415.3% Latvia – Sweden 0 0 0.0% Cargo Units 32 958 26 407 24.8% Finland – Sweden 5 834 5 318 9.7% Estonia – Finland 22 937 17 600 30.3% Estonia – Sweden 4 187 3 489 20.0% Latvia – Sweden 0 0 0.0% Passenger Vehicles 45 295 18 642 143.0% Finland – Sweden 4 454 2 139 108.2% Estonia – Finland 39 830 16 406 142.8% Estonia – Sweden 1 011 97 942.3% Latvia – Sweden 0 0 0.0%

COVID-19 related developments and travel restrictions were the key operational factors influencing the developments in February 2021 and 2022.

ESTONIA – FINLAND: February results reflect operations of shuttle and cargo ferry services. Operations of the cruise ferry Silja Europa were suspended in February.

ESTONIA – SWEDEN: February results reflect operations of one cruise ferry and cargo ferries on Estonia-Sweden routes. Operations of the Tallinn-Stockholm route with the cruise ferry Baltic Queen were restarted from 18 February.

FINLAND – SWEDEN: February results reflect operations of Turku-Stockholm and Helsinki-Stockholm routes. Operations of the cruise ferry Silja Serenade were suspended in February.

LATVIA – SWEDEN: Operations of the Riga-Stockholm route were suspended.