2022 March 3 11:48
Tallink Grupp reports passenger transportation growth of over 217% in February 2022
The number of cargo units increased by 24.8%
In February 2022 AS Tallink Grupp transported 235 214 passengers, which is an 217.3% increase compared to February 2021. The number of cargo units increased by 24.8% to 32 958 units and the number of passenger vehicles increased by 143.0% to 45 295 units in the same comparison, the company's press release says.
AS Tallink Grupp passenger, cargo unit and passenger vehicles numbers for February 2022 were the following:
February 2022
February 2021
Change
Passengers
235 214
74 129
217.3%
Finland – Sweden
79 233
18 223
334.8%
Estonia – Finland
139 708
52 748
164.9%
Estonia – Sweden
16 273
3 158
415.3%
Latvia – Sweden
0
0
0.0%
Cargo Units
32 958
26 407
24.8%
Finland – Sweden
5 834
5 318
9.7%
Estonia – Finland
22 937
17 600
30.3%
Estonia – Sweden
4 187
3 489
20.0%
Latvia – Sweden
0
0
0.0%
Passenger Vehicles
45 295
18 642
143.0%
Finland – Sweden
4 454
2 139
108.2%
Estonia – Finland
39 830
16 406
142.8%
Estonia – Sweden
1 011
97
942.3%
Latvia – Sweden
0
0
0.0%
COVID-19 related developments and travel restrictions were the key operational factors influencing the developments in February 2021 and 2022.
ESTONIA – FINLAND: February results reflect operations of shuttle and cargo ferry services. Operations of the cruise ferry Silja Europa were suspended in February.
ESTONIA – SWEDEN: February results reflect operations of one cruise ferry and cargo ferries on Estonia-Sweden routes. Operations of the Tallinn-Stockholm route with the cruise ferry Baltic Queen were restarted from 18 February.
FINLAND – SWEDEN: February results reflect operations of Turku-Stockholm and Helsinki-Stockholm routes. Operations of the cruise ferry Silja Serenade were suspended in February.
LATVIA – SWEDEN: Operations of the Riga-Stockholm route were suspended.
