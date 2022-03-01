2022 March 1 18:02

MSC temporarily halts bookings to / from Russia

MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company has announced it is introducing as of 1 March, with immediate effect, a temporary stoppage on all cargo bookings to/from Russia, covering all access areas including Baltics, Black Sea and Far East Russia.



MSC will continue to accept and screen bookings for delivery of essential goods such as food, medical equipment and humanitarian goods.



MSC has been closely monitoring the advice from governments about new sanctions, following the February 2022 conflict in Ukraine, and has been operating shipping and inland services to and from Russia in full compliance with international sanctions measures, applicable to it.



MSC will contact customers directly, as necessary, in respect of any Russia-related cargo that is already in transit.