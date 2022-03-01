2022 March 1 15:24

PSA Jurong Island Terminal achieves a record container volume of more than 100,000 TEUs in 2021

PSA Jurong Island Terminal achieved a record container volume of more than 100,000 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) in the year ending 31 December 2021, according to the company's release. This represents its highest volume since 2012, and a 45% increase since 2020. The new record volume is significant in creating a more sustainable supply chain, as it has seen a reduction of 100,000 truck trips between Jurong Island and PSA Terminals on mainland Singapore.

Transportation of container-on-barge is also more environmentally friendly as it can result in up to 30% reduction in carbon emissions for each twenty-foot equivalent unit container as compared to trucking. A significant achievement for one of the world’s largest chemicals export hubs, this milestone is a result of nine years of close collaboration between PSA Corporation Ltd (PSA) and JTC.

This supports Jurong Island’s ambition of building an environmentally friendly supply chain, part of Singapore’s Green Plan 2030 to transform Jurong Island into a sustainable energy and chemicals hub. This initiative is one of the numerous sustainability partnerships taking place among the Jurong Island community, following the industry-first circular economy study, measures to reduce waste, introduction of solar panels and greening efforts through the planting of 30,000 trees on the island.

Today, close to ten companies on Jurong Island such as ExxonMobil, Sumitomo Chemical Asia, and The Polyolefin Company use barging as part of their sustainable supply chain management. With barging volume currently accounting for 20% of all cargo volume on Jurong Island, JTC and PSA will continue to work with Jurong Island companies to make barging the primary mode of transfer between Jurong Island and PSA main terminals.

About PSA Corporation Ltd

PSA Singapore operates the world’s largest container transhipment hub in Singapore, handling 37.2 million TEUs of containers in 2021. With connections to 600 ports globally, shippers have access to daily sailings to every major port in the world, operating 24/7 all year round. Beyond port operations, PSA also offers cargo solutions to customers operating in advanced manufacturing, cold chain, e-commerce, and energy & chemicals. This value adding service is enabled by CALISTA™, a digital platform that facilitates trade and helps shippers to better manage their physical movement of goods, trade financing and compliance.