2022 March 1 12:31

Norwegian zero-emission bulk carrier project awarded LR AiP

LR has awarded Approval in Principle (AiP) to Norwegian ship owner Egil Ulvan Rederi AS for its zero-emission self-discharging hydrogen-fuelled bulk carrier, With Orca. The vessel is planned to enter into a long-term transport contract with cargo owners Felleskjøpet Agri and Heidelberg Cement, according to LR's release.

With Orca will be fully zero-emission in all operations. It will be powered by hydrogen, stored onboard in compressed form, and the hydrogen combustion engine will be optimised for increased efficiency. The vessel will also have a fuel cell system for energy production in low load conditions. A significant part of the energy required to operate the 88 m/5,500 tonne vessel will be harvested directly from the wind through two large rotor sails. The vessel also has the ability to store excess energy in batteries.

LR awarded the AiP after completion of a risk-based HAZID certification. LR was selected as the class society for this complex project because of its experience and expertise with hydrogen-fuelled vessels and projects using novel fuels. The project marks a milestone in the journey towards a zero-emission future for the shipping industry. The vessel is designed by Norwegian Ship Design and the hydrogen will be supplied by Statkraft. It is scheduled to enter operation in early 2024.

The vessel’s sailing route will mostly be in open waters in the North Sea, where weather conditions are ideal for wind-assisted propulsion. With Orca will combine the cargoes of Heidelberg Cement and Felleskjøpet, carrying aggregates from western to eastern Norway and grain in the opposite direction.

LR is actively involved in a number of maritime decarbonisation projects though its Maritime Decarbonisation Hub, both in this region and globally, helping to accelerate the safe and sustainable decarbonisation of the maritime sector through leadership, collaboration and evidence-based decision-making.