2022 February 28 18:00

Throughput of Rostov-on-Don port in January 2022 fell by 23%, year-on-year

Photo by IAA PortNews

The port handed 1.1 million tonnes of cargo

In January 2022, the port of Rostov-on-Don handed 1.093 million tonnes of cargo which is 23% less, year-on-year, says the port’s statistics.



According to the Azov Sea Ports Administration, handling of oil products rose by 2%, year-on-year, to 344,000 tonnes, handling of coal – by 24% to 245,000 tonnes, while handing of grain decreased by 45% to 390,000 tonnes.

In the reported period, Rostov-on-Don Harbour Master’s Office registered 7,336 arrivals and 249 calls, 30% less, year-on-year.