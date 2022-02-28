-
Throughput of Rostov-on-Don port in January 2022 fell by 23%, year-on-year
In January 2022, the port of Rostov-on-Don handed 1.093 million tonnes of cargo which is 23% less, year-on-year, says the port’s statistics.
According to the Azov Sea Ports Administration, handling of oil products rose by 2%, year-on-year, to 344,000 tonnes, handling of coal – by 24% to 245,000 tonnes, while handing of grain decreased by 45% to 390,000 tonnes.
In the reported period, Rostov-on-Don Harbour Master’s Office registered 7,336 arrivals and 249 calls, 30% less, year-on-year.
