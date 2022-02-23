StormGeo launches smart carbon intensity indicator tool for ships

  • Home
    StormGeo, a leading provider in weather intelligence and decision support solutions for the shipping industry, announced the launch of a new Carbon Intensity Indicator (CII) Dashboard that provides ship operators with the ultimate digital tool for calculating, reporting, and proactively improving the CII rankings of their fleet.

    The new CII Dashboard is a key addition to StormGeo’s innovative software and services suite, s-Suite where it has been integrated into the s-Insight platform.

    Developed in response to the industry need for reliable data and calculation methods for the accurate assessment of vessel carbon intensity, the new dashboard will play a vital role in helping ship operators to comply and stay ahead of new CII rules.

    The CII is an operational efficiency indicator which measures how efficiently a ship transports goods or passengers in grams of CO2 emitted per cargo-carrying capacity and nautical mile based on its Annual Efficiency Ratio (AER). A CII rating value for all cargo, ro-pax and cruise vessels above 5000 GT must be calculated and reported after 1 January 2023 under mandatory, international rules adopted by the International Maritime Organization (IMO).

    Under the new rules a CII rating on a scale of A to E is calculated, with A representing a very operationally efficient vessel. The operator of any vessels that hold a D or E rating, will be required to submit a plan that outlines how the vessel’s CII rating will be improved to a rating of C, or higher, as part of its Ship Energy Efficiency Management Plan (SEEMP).

    Unlike other CII calculators on the market, StormGeo’s s-Insight combines the provision of CII data for multiple vessels in an intuitive interface, with the expert advice from StormGeo on a consultancy basis on how to improve vessel carbon intensity rankings.

    StormGeo’s new tool calculates attained and required CII ratings, and the deviation between the two, for a selected period using necessary vessel factors. Based on the preliminary CII rating, the tool also predicts the year of CII rating deterioration allowing the user to interpret how a vessel is currently ranked versus how it will be ranked in the future when CII rating limits are tightened. A three-day average trend element is also incorporated into the dashboard.

    To address the need for critical data accuracy, StormGeo’s s-Insight platform has the reported data in such granularity that even exclusions for distance under defined conditions and corrections for reefer, cargo heating, cooling systems, etc., can be properly calculated and deducted. This makes the tool future-proof and ready for any changes in the calculation methods or exclusions defined by the IMO.

    The CII Dashboard is currently available to StormGeo customers subscribed to the full s-Insight platform or users of the IMO DCS module.

    Dr. Thilo Dückert, Vice President Fleet Performance Management at StormGeo, says “We don’t just offer products, we offer innovative solutions. This tool was developed based on client feedback on what they need to ensure the compliance of their vessels with incoming IMO rules for energy efficiency improvement and carbon intensity reporting and reduction. A simulation feature will be incorporated into the dashboard in the future which ship operators can use to run scenarios that provide insight into how the potential deployment of operational optimization measures will impact a vessel’s CII rating for that year.”

    “Ultimately, we will integrate a voyage efficiency indicator into the tool that evaluates how efficient a voyage is compared to a benchmark. This will take the idea one step further as a more advanced way of looking at vessel or fleet-level CII ratings,” Dr. Dückert concludes.

    Kim Sørensen, COO of StormGeo Shipping, says “This is a truly unique solution that does more than just calculate CII ratings. Our active consulting, combined with an outlook of current CII rankings versus forecasted rankings offers the ultimate service for fleet carbon intensity improvement. At StormGeo, supporting the decarbonization efforts of the international shipping industry and accelerating the use of digital solutions is a top priority. I am proud that our smart software will play a vital role in enabling decarbonization through digitalization.”

    About StormGeo
    StormGeo is a global provider of weather intelligence and decision support services, with leading solutions for shipping, oil and gas, renewable energy, onshore industries, and aviation. Offering solutions toward decarbonization, more than 12,000 ships rely on StormGeo software or services for navigational planning, route optimization, weather routing and fleet performance. The company has 24 offices in 16 countries, including eight 24/7/365 global operations centers. As a participant in the UN Global Compact for Sustainable Ocean Business, StormGeo’s passion for weather and the protection of natural resources motivates us to support our clients in making informed, environmentally responsible business decisions. StormGeo is a part of Alfa Laval.

