2022 February 7 10:29

Port of Oakland to invest in a renewed, smart and zero-emissions port

With national attention focused on the supply chain, infrastructure investment and jobs, it is time for the Port of Oakland to invest in a renewed, smart and zero-emissions port. That was Executive Director Danny Wan’s message this week at his annual State of the Port address, according to the company's release.

These investments aim to:



Grow a seaport that supports our regional economy by providing cargo drop offs and receiving that are on time, uncongested and transparent; and

Provide more choices of entertainment and attractions at our Oakland waterfront and improved access to our shoreline parks.

The Oakland Seaport set a record for containerized import volume in 2021. Meanwhile, Oakland reached an environmental milestone by reducing diesel emissions 86 percent from 2005 levels.



The seaport is working on a long-term, land-use plan to accommodate higher containerized cargo volumes.



About the Port of Oakland

The Port of Oakland oversees the Oakland Seaport, Oakland International Airport, and nearly 20 miles of waterfront including Jack London Square. The Port's 5-year strategic plan - Growth with Care - pairs business expansion with community benefits, envisioning more jobs and economic stimulus as the Port grows. Together with its business partners, the Port supports more than 84,000 jobs.