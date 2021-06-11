  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 June 11 11:11

    Stagnation in R&D investment creating unacceptable risk for industry zero emissions future - ICS

    The International Chamber of Shipping (ICS) has warned that without decisive government signals declining levels of Maritime research and development could jeopardise industry’s ability to decarbonise.

    According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), Maritime’s research and development (R&D) spending between 2007-2019 remained stagnant, lagging far behind that of other sectors. Responding to strong political signalling from governments around the world investment on R&D in the automotive sector has increased from 67 billion USD in 2009 to a staggering 130 billion USD in 2019, compared to 1.6 billion USD in maritime. The total amount of Corporate R&D investment for maritime actually decreased, from 2.7 billion USD in 2017 to 1.6 billion USD in 2019 according to the IEA.

    Ahead of a key meeting of IMO member states in London this week, ICS, which represents 80% of the world’s merchant fleet, has highlighted that growing uncertainty is leading to a reduction in confidence about R&D investment. The lack of clarity, in part due to the increasing levels of political risk and resulting investment risk, is leading to limited R&D investment for ‘green’ fuels for ships, and the accompanying technologies they need to be safely used. There is also growing concern about the safety and toxic emission associated with the use of some proposed alternative fuels. Without government support for rapid research and development, this will add unacceptable levels of risk to investments made in shipping by both the public and private sector.

    As technology development is traditionally uncertain and takes time, ICS is co-sponsoring, along with 10 governments and industry partners, a 5 billion USD R&D fund for shipping – the IMRF, which provides certainty through guaranteed 10-year funding to support the ‘de-risking of investments’ for advancing technology readiness levels.

    ICS is calling for a clear political signal now so that investment can be brought forward to create the technologies needed to decarbonise the industry. The evidence is clear from other sectors that this is what is needed. Like other industrial sectors we also need governments to send a clear political signal that they are serious about the development of a global market-based measure to create the business models that will incentivise the adoption of these new fuels and technologies.

    ICS along with other shipping bodies have already called on world leaders to bring forward discussions on global market-based measures.

Другие новости по темам: ICS, IMO, IEA  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 June 11

18:07 LNG consumption as a marine fuel has almost doubled in 2020
17:31 Hapag-Lloyd to provide full transparency on vessel arrivals
17:09 MOL joins international think tank and accelerate development for carbon capture, utilization and storage
16:58 GTT obtains tank design order for two new LNG carriers from Samsung Heavy Industries
16:52 Shipping industry welcomes Nigeria’s creation of ‘Deep Blue’ to stamp out piracy in the Gulf of Guinea
16:24 Stena Line will move its Europoort-Killingholme service to Immingham
16:00 Yantar shipyard to build rescue ship of Project MPSV06M for Marine Recue Service
15:36 Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg hosts introductory practical training for students
15:13 The Port of Rotterdam Authority, Customs, Fresh Produce Centre and Portbase join forces to facilitate the growth market of refrigerated products
14:25 Seanergy takes delivery of two Capesize vessels with prompt commencement of period charters
13:51 Total throughput at the ports of Bremen increases once again during Q1 4 June 2021
13:32 Roman Gorgutsa appointed as General Director of Morstroytechnology
13:28 Mitsui E&S Machinery and 22 industry players kick off studying ammonia as an alternative marine fuel
13:04 MOL and ACSL use flying drone to conduct autonomous inspection of vessel holds under non GNSS and dark environment
12:49 Port of Los Angeles becames the first port in the Western Hemisphere to process 10 million container units in a 12‑month period
12:38 Oboronlogistics receives RS certificate on safety management of cargo ship Sparta
12:14 CNES and CMA CGM sign unique partnership agreement to spawn innovative solutions for shipping, logistics and the space industry
12:01 APM Terminals continues roll-out of digital export processing at Russian terminals
11:57 Russian Railways: Loading of export cargo bound for domestic ports grew by 8% in 5M’21
11:34 RS and GTT sign new cooperation agreement
11:33 Xeneta selects CLIVE Data Services’ ‘dynamic loadfactor’ data and analyses to deliver complete air cargo market intelligence
11:11 Stagnation in R&D investment creating unacceptable risk for industry zero emissions future - ICS
10:50 Throughput of port Riga (Latvia) in 5M’2021 dropped by 15.1%
10:29 Rosneft agrees heads of terms to sell a stake in the Vostok Oil Project to a consortium of Vitol and Mercantile & Maritime
10:08 DRAX and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries sign pioneering deal towards delivery of the world’s largest negative emissions project
09:52 Throughput of Russian seaports in 5M’2021 fell by 2.7% Y-o-Y
09:40 Oil prices continue decreasing
09:23 Baltic Dry Index as of June 10
09:16 MABUX: Global bunker prices may rise slightly on June 11.
09:04 The port of Rotterdam Authority intends to build brand new port information centre
08:02 Rolls-Royce to showcase future South Korean naval power and propulsion

2021 June 10

18:45 Equinor sells its refining business in Denmark to Klesch
18:25 Rolls-Royce builds new fuel cell demonstrator to ensure electricity supplies
18:05 DNV predicts that marine finfish production in deeper waters offshore will take a 13% market share in 2050
18:00 Comprehensive programme on development of Yamal resource potential to be developed by October 2021
17:51 Contract awards for PSVs in UK
17:50 BC Ferries' fourth Island Class ferry departs Romania on Transatlantic voyage bound for B.C.
17:35 Pilbara Ports Authority posts results for May 2021
17:09 Ministry of Industry and Trade renews import substitution programme with a focus on production of components
17:00 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 23, 2021
16:45 P&O Ferrymasters builds new 10,000m2 warehouse at Genk to offer port-centric logistics solutions
16:35 Kalmar enters into Strategic Cooperation with Sichuan Port and Shipping Investment Group in China
16:15 Fincantieri to provide 8 vessels to Indonesia
15:52 Adriatic Gate terminal marks 10th year with 2M TEU milestone
15:31 Fincantieri to support Daewoo in the design of the new Korean aircraft carriers
15:13 Construction kicks off on world’s first zero-emission fast ferry
14:55 RF Navy’s Pacific Fleet conducts operational exercise in the central Pacific
14:09 5th Annual Capital Link Cyprus Shipping Forum to be held on June 17, 2021
13:32 Rosmorport pilots perform test pilotage operation for a vessel with extended dimensions
12:53 SCF’s stock market debut commended by Marine Money
12:31 Wärtsilä’s Sea traffic management system increases safety and efficiency of shipping on Croatian waters
12:24 Multipurpose Reloading Complex boosts expenses for implementation of its environmental programme
12:01 ABS publishes detailed U.S Offshore Wind Insight
11:50 Huntington Ingalls Industries wins planning yard contract worth a potential $724 million
11:30 BIMCO members invited to share experiences in Ballast Water Management
11:00 GTT is ranked first in the INPI's list of ETI patent applicants
10:25 Infocus International announces online training on LNG Supply, Demand, Pricing & Trading
10:20 Global Ship Lease announces agreement to acquire 12 containerships
10:02 Registration open for Mastering Clean Hydrogen live online masterclass
10:02 Austal USA awarded US$44 million contract to develop autonomous capability in Expeditionary Fast Transport (EPF) 13