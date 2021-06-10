  The version for the print
    Comprehensive programme on development of Yamal resource potential to be developed by October 2021

    Image source: Ministry for the Development of the Russian FE and Arctic

    RF Transport Ministry will consider if additional port facilities are needed on the Yamal

    The Ministry of Energy of the Russian Federation together with the Government of the Yamal-Nenets Autonomous District and with the assistance of Gazprom have developed and submitted to the Government of Russia the concept of the comprehensive programme on development of the resource potential on the Yamal peninsula. According to the Ministry for the Development of the Russian Far East and Arctic, that was announced at the meeting of the State Commission for the Arctic Development held by Yury Trutnev, Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation - Presidential Plenipotentiary Envoy to the Far Eastern Federal District.

    Underway is the comprehensive research of the parameters for the development and logistic support of the mineral resources base on the Yamal peninsula including the development of an optimal scheme for transportation of liquid hydrocarbons.

    Upon completion of the comprehensive programme, the Ministry of Transport will review the infrastructure layout at the Obskaya-Bovanenkovo-Sabetta corridor in the part of additional port facilities needed on the Yamal and present the final parameters of the project.

    Reasonability of including the Obskaya-Bovanenkovo-Sabetta corridor into the Comprehensive Plan for Modernization and Expansion of Core Infrastructure (CPMI) till 2024 is under consideration. “The works are conducted in pursuance of RF President’s instructions. The Northern Latitudinal Railway 2 project foresees the cargo base of over 9 million tonnes per year. That will let resolve the issue of product transportation from the Yamal fields to the Northern Sea Route lanes”, said Yury Trutnev.

