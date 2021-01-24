2021 January 24 14:18

USCG assists 7 people after boat collision near Fort Pierce

A Coast Guard Station Fort Pierce crew assisted seven people after their vessels collided and began taking on water, Wednesday, approximately 13 miles east of Fort Pierce.



A Coast Guard Station Fort Pierce 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boat crew embarked the seven individuals and safely transported them to Station Fort Pierce with no medical concerns.



Coast Guard Sector Miami watchstanders received a report of a vessel collision at approximately 7:30 p.m., from a good Samaritan stating both vessels were taking on water near Fort Pierce.



Commercial salvage crews separated the 29-foot vessel off the stern of the 30-foot vessel, secured the flooding and safely towed both vessels to Taylor Creek.