2020 November 20 10:46

Wärtsilä 14 EU Stage V compliant engines selected for Swiss Inland ferries

The technology group Wärtsilä has been selected to supply the engines and related emissions control after-treatment systems for two new passenger ferries being built for operation between Switzerland and France across Lake Geneva, the company said in its release.

The ferries are being built at the Shiptec AG yard in Switzerland for General Navigation Company (CGN), a Swiss ferry operator based in Lausanne. The order with Wärtsilä was placed in September 2020.

The high-speed Wärtsilä 14 engines chosen for this project are compliant with the stringent EU Stage V emissions standard for inland waterway vessels, which came into force in the EU earlier this year. The 60 metres long, 700 passenger capacity vessels will feature advanced hybrid energy and propulsion systems, for which the Wärtsilä 14 is a perfect match. High efficiency and environmental compliance were key factors in the selection of this engine.

The Wärtsilä equipment is scheduled for delivery beginning in summer 2021, and the first vessel is expected to commence commercial operations in December 2022. The second ferry will be delivered approximately one year later.

The Wärtsilä 14 is the most compact engine in its power range in the marine market, serving both propulsion and auxiliary genset applications. The engine is an integral element within Wärtsilä’s Smart Marine vision for the future of shipping, whereby optimal efficiency, safety, and environmental sustainability will be the key pillars in achieving and maintaining profitable operations for ship owners and operators around the world.

The Wärtsilä 14 high-speed engine is available in 12- and 16-cylinder configurations, having a power output between 749 and 1340 kWm in mechanical propulsion, and between 675 and 1155 kWe in auxiliary generating set and diesel-electric propulsion applications.

Wärtsilä in brief:

Wärtsilä is a global leader in smart technologies and complete lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets. By emphasising sustainable innovation, total efficiency and data analytics, Wärtsilä maximises the environmental and economic performance of the vessels and power plants of its customers. In 2019, Wärtsilä’s net sales totalled EUR 5.2 billion with approximately 19,000 employees. The company has operations in over 200 locations in more than 80 countries around the world. Wärtsilä is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.