2020 July 6 09:29
AS Tallink Grupp published its statistics for June 2020 and 2Q of 2020 financial year
In June 2020 AS Tallink Grupp transported 280 520 passengers, which is a 72.5% decrease compared to June 2019. The number of cargo units decreased by 5.2% to 30 064 units and the number of passenger vehicles decreased by 37.7% to 75 418 units in the same comparison.
In the second quarter of the 2020 financial year (April – June) AS Tallink Grupp transported 388 212 passengers, which is a 85.4% decrease compared to the previous year. The number of transported cargo units decreased by 12.8% to 86 755 units and the number of passenger vehicles decreased by 65.8% to 102 479 units in same comparison.
AS Tallink Grupp passenger, cargo unit and passenger vehicles numbers for June 2020 and the second quarter of the financial year were the following:
June
2020
June
2019
Change
Q2 2020
Q2 2019
Change
Passengers
280 520
1 019 421
-72.5%
388 212
2 651 843
-85.4%
Finland - Sweden
41 348
298 220
-86.1%
53 984
771 894
-93.0%
Estonia - Finland
234 737
539 788
-56.5%
322 590
1 385 108
-76.7%
Estonia - Sweden
3 026
98 599
-96.9%
8 337
271 407
-96.9%
Latvia - Sweden
1 409
82 814
-98.3%
3 301
223 434
-98.5%
Cargo Units
30 064
31 705
-5.2%
86 755
99 546
-12.8%
Finland - Sweden
6 135
5 948
3.1%
18 097
19 814
-8.7%
Estonia - Finland
20 620
20 545
0.4%
59 580
63 995
-6.9%
Estonia - Sweden
3 093
3 783
-18.2%
8 631
11 522
-25.1%
Latvia - Sweden
216
1 429
-84.9%
447
4 215
-89.4%
Passenger Vehicles
75 418
120 974
-37.7%
102 479
299 477
-65.8%
Finland - Sweden
5 082
21 938
-76.8%
6 937
43 093
-83.9%
Estonia - Finland
69 767
86 841
-19.7%
94 427
223 485
-57.7%
Estonia - Sweden
215
6 646
-96.8%
215
16 899
-98.7%
Latvia - Sweden
354
5 549
-93.6%
900
16 000
-94.4%
The following operational factors influenced the development in June 2020 and in the second quarter of the financial year:
ESTONIA – FINLAND: Operations of cruise ferry Silja Europa were suspended from 17 March to 12 June due to travel restrictions. Shuttle vessel Megastar continued operating on Tallinn-Helsinki route and was carrying mainly cargo until travel restrictions were lifted. Shuttle vessel Star was rerouted to Paldiski-Sassnitz route from 19 March to 18 April and continued operating on Tallinn-Helsinki route on 14 May. Cruise ferry Victoria I was rerouted to Tallinn-Helsinki route from 7 June. Cruise ferry Baltic Queen operated 2 special cruises from Tallinn to Aland in June. Estonia-Finland statistics in the table above include volumes from both ordinary and rerouted operations.
ESTONIA – SWEDEN: Operations of Tallinn-Stockholm route have been suspended since 15 March due to travel restrictions. From 7 June, Paldiski-Kapellskär route is operated by two vessels, cargo vessel Regal Star and cruise ferry Isabelle.
FINLAND – SWEDEN: Operations of Helsinki-Stockholm route have been suspended since 19 March due to travel restrictions. Cruise ferry Silja Serenade was rerouted to Helsinki-Riga route from 26 June. Cruise ferries Baltic Princess and Galaxy have been operating according to ordinary schedule and since 19 March have carried mainly cargo.
LATVIA – SWEDEN: Operations of Riga-Stockholm route have been suspended since 16 March due to travel restrictions. In the second quarter, cruise ferry Romantika operated 6 special return trips on Riga-Stockholm route to transport cargo and workers. Cruise ferry Isabelle was rerouted to Paldiski-Kapellskär route from 7 June.
