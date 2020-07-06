  The version for the print

    AS Tallink Grupp published its statistics for June 2020 and 2Q of 2020 financial year

    In June 2020 AS Tallink Grupp transported 280 520 passengers, which is a 72.5% decrease compared to June 2019. The number of cargo units decreased by 5.2% to 30 064 units and the number of passenger vehicles decreased by 37.7% to 75 418 units in the same comparison.

    In the second quarter of the 2020 financial year (April – June) AS Tallink Grupp transported 388 212 passengers, which is a 85.4% decrease compared to the previous year. The number of transported cargo units decreased by 12.8% to 86 755 units and the number of passenger vehicles decreased by 65.8% to 102 479 units in same comparison.

    AS Tallink Grupp passenger, cargo unit and passenger vehicles numbers for June 2020 and the second quarter of the financial year were the following:

     

    June
    2020

    June
    2019

    Change

    Q2 2020

    Q2 2019

    Change

    Passengers

    280 520

    1 019 421

    -72.5%

    388 212

    2 651 843

    -85.4%

    Finland - Sweden

    41 348

    298 220

    -86.1%

    53 984

    771 894

    -93.0%

    Estonia - Finland

    234 737

    539 788

    -56.5%

    322 590

    1 385 108

    -76.7%

    Estonia - Sweden

    3 026

    98 599

    -96.9%

    8 337

    271 407

    -96.9%

    Latvia - Sweden

    1 409

    82 814

    -98.3%

    3 301

    223 434

    -98.5%

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Cargo Units

    30 064

    31 705

    -5.2%

    86 755

    99 546

    -12.8%

    Finland - Sweden

    6 135

    5 948

    3.1%

    18 097

    19 814

    -8.7%

    Estonia - Finland

    20 620

    20 545

    0.4%

    59 580

    63 995

    -6.9%

    Estonia - Sweden

    3 093

    3 783

    -18.2%

    8 631

    11 522

    -25.1%

    Latvia - Sweden

    216

    1 429

    -84.9%

    447

    4 215

    -89.4%

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Passenger Vehicles

    75 418

    120 974

    -37.7%

    102 479

    299 477

    -65.8%

    Finland - Sweden

    5 082

    21 938

    -76.8%

    6 937

    43 093

    -83.9%

    Estonia - Finland

    69 767

    86 841

    -19.7%

    94 427

    223 485

    -57.7%

    Estonia - Sweden

    215

    6 646

    -96.8%

    215

    16 899

    -98.7%

    Latvia - Sweden

    354

    5 549

    -93.6%

    900

    16 000

    -94.4%

    The following operational factors influenced the development in June 2020 and in the second quarter of the financial year:

    ESTONIA – FINLAND: Operations of cruise ferry Silja Europa were suspended from 17 March to 12 June due to travel restrictions. Shuttle vessel Megastar continued operating on Tallinn-Helsinki route and was carrying mainly cargo until travel restrictions were lifted. Shuttle vessel Star was rerouted to Paldiski-Sassnitz route from 19 March to 18 April and continued operating on Tallinn-Helsinki route on 14 May. Cruise ferry Victoria I was rerouted to Tallinn-Helsinki route from 7 June. Cruise ferry Baltic Queen operated 2 special cruises from Tallinn to Aland in June. Estonia-Finland statistics in the table above include volumes from both ordinary and rerouted operations.

    ESTONIA – SWEDEN: Operations of Tallinn-Stockholm route have been suspended since 15 March due to travel restrictions. From 7 June, Paldiski-Kapellskär route is operated by two vessels, cargo vessel Regal Star and cruise ferry Isabelle.

    FINLAND – SWEDEN: Operations of Helsinki-Stockholm route have been suspended since 19 March due to travel restrictions. Cruise ferry Silja Serenade was rerouted to Helsinki-Riga route from 26 June. Cruise ferries Baltic Princess and Galaxy have been operating according to ordinary schedule and since 19 March have carried mainly cargo. 

    LATVIA – SWEDEN: Operations of Riga-Stockholm route have been suspended since 16 March due to travel restrictions. In the second quarter, cruise ferry Romantika operated 6 special return trips on Riga-Stockholm route to transport cargo and workers. Cruise ferry Isabelle was rerouted to Paldiski-Kapellskär route from 7 June.

