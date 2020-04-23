  The version for the print

  • 2020 April 23 18:10

    Vladimir Putin gave instructions to RF Government on implementation of large infrastructure projects in ports

    The Government is to report by 1 June 2020

    Russian President Vladimir Putin gave instructions to RF Government to ensure, when developing measures to support the construction industry, the implementation of large infrastructure projects, including the development of railway infrastructure of the Baikal-Amur and the Trans-Siberian railway mainlines; construction of close and remote routes to the transport crossing of the Kerch Strait; development of the automobile and railway infrastructure on the routes to the ports on the Azov and Black seas, in the central transport hub and on the Black Sea coast of Russia; development of port infrastructure in Murmansk, and on the Baltic, Azov and Black seas, as well as in the Far Eastern Federal District.

    The Government is to report by 1 June 2020 and then twice a year.

