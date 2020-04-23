2020 April 23 15:04

LR selected for UK MoD’s Type 31 frigate programme

The programme, led by Babcock International, will provide the UK Royal Navy with a fleet of five new general-purpose frigates, LR said in its release.

LR has been selected to provide naval assurance services for the UK Ministry of Defence’s (MoD) Type 31 General Purpose Frigate programme. The five new vessels will be designed and constructed to LR’s Naval Ship Rules. During the first phase of the programme LR will provide design assessment and support, which will result in formal appraisal of the Type 31 design in 2020.

During the later phases of the programme, LR will assist Babcock to ensure it is fully integrated with the shipyard’s digital acceptance systems and that supply chains effectively implement project requirements for equipment certification.

The first Type 31 frigate is scheduled to be in the water in 2023.The ships will be built at Babcock’s Rosyth yard in Scotland.

It is intended that the Type 31 frigates will replace some of the Type 23 (Duke Class) frigates currently serving in the UK Royal Navy’s fleet.

The design, ‘Arrowhead 140’, is a new technology-enabled frigate that will be able to undertake a wide range of activities including maritime security, maritime counter-terrorism and counter-piracy operations, escort duties and task group support missions.

The modular adaptability and flexible construction of the frigate design also makes it suitable for export opportunities.

David Lloyd, LR’s Global Naval Business Director said: “We are delighted to be partnering with Babcock on the Type 31 frigate programme. Following successful engagement on other major naval programmes in the UK, such as the Type 45 (Daring Class) destroyers and more recently the Queen Elizabeth Class aircraft carriers, we have a deep understanding of the UK MoD regulatory requirements and will be able to tailor our assurance activities to support Babcock and the MoD in the best manner possible.”

Sean Donaldson, Managing Director for Babcock Energy & Marine, said: “We are delighted to welcome Lloyd’s Register to the supply chain for the Type 31 frigate programme. It has been our intention, from the outset to develop a genuine UK wide supply chain and we continue to have conversations with other key suppliers about their capability to support this pathfinder programme for the Royal Navy, and broader export opportunities.”