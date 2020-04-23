  The version for the print

  • 2020 April 23 10:05

    Fugro secures remote operations contract on Well-Safe Guardian

    Fugro has secured an initial 3-year contract with Well-Safe Solutions, a UK-based offshore well decommissioning service provider.

    Fugro will deliver their integrated marine-based solution onboard the Well-Safe Guardian, Well-Safe Solutions’ bespoke semi-submersible unit for executing subsea well decommissioning work.

    The contract award gives Fugro responsibility for supplying and supporting remotely operated vehicle (ROV) services, rig positioning and remote operations. Expert support will come from Fugro’s remote operations centre in Aberdeen, Scotland: remote access via the onshore team will reduce the number of Fugro personnel required onboard the Well-Safe Guardian asset to improve efficiency and maximise safety.

Другие новости по темам: Fugro, Well-Safe  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 April 23

12:08 Milaha reports a 2% increase in net profit for Q1 2020
11:46 Russian Fishery Company conducted the first stage of Covid-19 testing
11:25 ESPO and FEPORT urge member states to enable crew changes in all ports
11:03 Royal IHC delivers TSHD RIVER THAMES to DEME
10:44 ABP and Suffolk County Council reach Lake Lothing Third Crossing agreement
10:23 Keppel delivers sixth jackup rig to Borr Drilling
10:05 Fugro secures remote operations contract on Well-Safe Guardian
09:50 Oil prices are going up
09:31 QP signs $3.01bn agreement to reserve LNG ship capacity in China
09:22 Baltic Dry Index on April 22
09:08 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Apr 23
09:03 Hapag-Lloyd publishes 2019 sustainability report
08:54 Babcock Group awards propulsion contract to MAN Energy Solutions

2020 April 22

20:01 Nauti-Craft and OFFCON enter into a Development and License Agreement
18:07 Med Marine holds keel-laying ceremony for Svitzer’s ice breaking tugs
17:50 Transit navigation opened in Volga Basin
17:33 Qatar Petroleum enters agreement that could reach QR 11 billion to reserve LNG shipyard capacity in China
17:21 Teaching moves online at World Maritime University amid pandemic
16:56 Norwegian shipping companies lost nearly 25 percent in turnover due to Covid-19
16:29 VIKING adds Hellenic Navy SAR duties to RIB reference list
16:27 ForSea continue to be a fast and reliable Freight service between Denmark and Sweden
16:02 DP World launches worldwide digital platforms
15:29 Cyber-MAR research activities continue via distance
15:02 APM Terminals Nigeria supports country’s COVID-19 response
14:31 Tallink Grupp cooperates with dSign Vertti Kivi & Co
14:30 Van Oord’s vessel completes the installation of 77 foundations for the Borssele III & IV wind farm
14:00 Crowley takes delivery of ATB dedicated to Alaska fuels service
13:48 Onezhsky Shipyard held steel cutting ceremony for first crab catching ship ordered by Russian Crab Group
13:02 Maqta Gateway expands its digital logistics marketplace “MARGO” with new warehouse storage offering
12:33 Multipurpose rescue vessel built by Nevsky Shipyard took part in exercises
12:09 CMA CGM cancels PSS from East Med & Black Sea to Indian Subcontinent
11:36 Marine Recruiting Agency doubled number of trainees in 1Q’2020
11:05 Joint ESG-MPA-MAS statement: No serious impact on oil trading and bunkering sectors; banking system remains sound
10:48 Oil prices fall by 6.5-15%
10:30 ABS first in industry to offer majority of annual class surveys remotely
10:09 LR to class new multi-role ships for Federal German Government
09:47 Bunker market at the port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia sees mixed price movements
09:41 Volume of freight transport has remained high on Viking Line ships despite exceptional circumstances
09:29 Alexeev’s Hydrofoil Design Bureau launched yet another Valdai 45R hydrofoil
09:13 Baltic Dry Index is down 3.83%
09:11 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Apr 22

2020 April 21

18:05 Mackay Marine is now open for business in the U.A.E.
17:36 PIL announces enhancement of East Africa and South Africa services
17:24 Bunker sales on IWW of Russia in 2020 expected to remain at 2019 level
17:05 BMT launches the next generation hull-form – the ‘Pentamaran’
16:42 Okskaya Shipyard launches second dry cargo ship of Project RSD59
16:30 IMO Secretary-General issues impassioned personal message to seafarers
16:05 Crowley adds more than 200 new refrigerated containers
15:44 U.S. Transportation Secretary announces nearly $20 million in funding to small shipyards
15:31 Saint-Petersburg takes over ownership of Kotlin and Bronka territories
14:29 Global Ports doubles cargo accumulation time at Yanino
13:58 USCG Cutter Kathleen Moore offloads 1,300 pounds of marijuana
13:55 Port Bronka supports Russian exporters and importers
12:37 NIBULON continues construction of its new transshipment terminal in Marianske
12:00 Construction of NIBULON’s fleet goes according to plan
11:33 FESCO vessel finished Antarctic expedition 2020
10:59 Khabarovsk Shipyard held online keel-laying ceremony for two crab catching ships
10:31 WTI crude oil futures recover after collapse to negative price
10:04 Slavyansky Ship Repair Yard in Primorsky Territory to build fishing barge
09:45 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Apr 21