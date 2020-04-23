2020 April 23 10:05

Fugro secures remote operations contract on Well-Safe Guardian

Fugro has secured an initial 3-year contract with Well-Safe Solutions, a UK-based offshore well decommissioning service provider.



Fugro will deliver their integrated marine-based solution onboard the Well-Safe Guardian, Well-Safe Solutions’ bespoke semi-submersible unit for executing subsea well decommissioning work.

The contract award gives Fugro responsibility for supplying and supporting remotely operated vehicle (ROV) services, rig positioning and remote operations. Expert support will come from Fugro’s remote operations centre in Aberdeen, Scotland: remote access via the onshore team will reduce the number of Fugro personnel required onboard the Well-Safe Guardian asset to improve efficiency and maximise safety.