2020 April 15 16:27

Navigation within Samara hysdrosystem opens ahead of schedule

Hydrometeorological conditions and technical readiness of HES let open the navigation season within the Samara hydrosystem three days ahead of schedule



The navigation season within the Samara hydrosystem opend on 15 April 2020, three days ahead of schedule due to favorable hydrometeorological conditions and technical readiness of hydraulic engineering structures, says press center of Federal Marine and River Transport Agency (Rosmorrechflot).

The first ships to enter the lock chamber were M/V Naberezhniye Chelny and M/V Ryazhsky. All in all, there have been six locking operations involving the fleet of Port Tolyatty JSC.