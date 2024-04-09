2024 April 9 12:11

Bureau Veritas awards AiP for methanol dual fuel system to Sasaki Shipbuilding

Bureau Veritas (BV), a global leader in Testing, Inspection, and Certification (TIC) industry, has granted an Approval in Principle (AiP) to Sasaki Shipbuilding Co., Ltd (Sasaki) for its Methanol dual fuel (DF) system applied in a 9,000 DWT General Cargo Ship. This achievement represents a significant advancement in sustainable shipping technology, contributing to the global efforts towards reducing emissions and promoting decarbonization in the maritime industry.

The integration of the Methanol DF system into a 9,000 DWT ship demonstrates its feasibility for smaller-scale ships, highlighting its adaptability and efficiency as a marine fuel. Despite the existence of similar systems on larger vessels, this AiP reaffirms the potential of methanol for environmentally friendly propulsion in diverse maritime applications. Sasaki Shipbuilding Co., Ltd., specializing in the construction of small and medium-sized vessels, has demonstrated a steadfast commitment to developing ships that utilize new fuels, aligning with the industry's sustainability goals.

For the purpose of the AiP, Bureau Veritas conducted a comprehensive review of Sasaki's methanol dual-fuel system, meticulously assessing its compliance with the stringent requirements outlined in BV’s Rule Note NR 670 - Methanol & Ethanol Fuelled Ships, underscoring BV’s commitment to ensuring safety, reliability, and environmental sustainability in maritime operations.

NR 670 provides requirements for the arrangement, installation, control and monitoring of machinery, equipment and systems using methyl/ethyl alcohol as fuel to minimize the risk to the ship, its crew, and the environment.

The AiP presentation ceremony, held on March 25, 2024, symbolized the collaborative efforts between Bureau Veritas and Sasaki Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. in advancing sustainable shipping solutions.