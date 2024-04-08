2024 April 8 13:22

SITC Line leases 2000TEU inverter compressor energy-saving reefer containers

Recently, SITC Line has leased 2000TEU inverter compressor energy-saving reefer containers, according to the company's release.

During the production process of these containers, the process of hot zinc spray and bottom frame bituminous paint has been eliminated, which has greatly reduced the emission of air pollutants and significantly reduced the physical harm to construction workers.

All of these reefer containers are painted with waterborne paint and equipped with DAIKIN's most advanced ZeSTIA inverter compressor reefer, which can save 20% of energy consumption compared to traditional LXE conventional compressor reefer containers.