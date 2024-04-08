2024 April 8 10:45

Eagle Bulk shareholders approve merger with Star Bulk

Eagle Bulk Shipping announced that its shareholders voted to approve and authorize the previously announced agreement and plan of merger, effective December 11, 2023, between Star Bulk Carriers, Star Infinity Corp. and Eagle Bulk, and to approve the issuance of shares of common stock, par value $0.01 per share.



The final voting results of the proposals voted on at the special meeting will be set forth on Eagle's Form 8-K, which will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission after certification by the Election Officer.

Eagle Bulk now expects to complete the merger on or about April 9, 2024, subject to the satisfaction of the remaining closing conditions.



Eagle is a U.S.-based, fully integrated shipowner-operator, providing global transportation solutions to a diverse group of customers including miners, producers, traders and end users. Headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, with offices in Singapore and Copenhagen, Eagle focuses exclusively on the versatile midsize dry bulk vessel segment and owns one of the largest fleets of Supramax/Ultramax vessels in the world.

Eagle performs all management services in-house (strategic, commercial, operational, technical, and administrative) and employs an active management approach to fleet trading with the objective of optimizing revenue performance and maximizing earnings on a risk-managed basis.