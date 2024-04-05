2024 April 5 15:24

KOTUG signs framework agreement with Padmos for construction of complete E-pusher lineup

KOTUG International B.V. (‘KOTUG’) announces the signing of a significant framework agreement with Padmos for the construction of the complete E-Pusher lineup, comprising the S, M, and L models, according to the company's release.

The framework agreement follows the successful commissioning of the groundbreaking E-Pusher 1 (M model), constructed by Padmos in conjunction with KOTUG. Since June 2023, the E-Pusher 1 has been navigating the waters for Cargill in the North Holland region, transporting cocoa beans from Amsterdam to Zaandam. This fully electric pusher boat, with barges, reduces CO2 emissions by 190,000 kg per year, equivalent to 15,000 single truck trips covering the same distance.



The E-Pusher is a modular and scalable electric pusher tug. The E-Pusher Series comprises three models (S, M and L) ranging from 9 to 22 meters in length, with a maximum depth of 0.85 to 1.35 meters, resulting in a draft 30% less than conventional pusher tug designs. The swappable energy containers encompass Stage V diesel, (Bio)gas, Hydrogen, and battery solutions.

The E-Pusher series embodies state-of-the-art technology and cutting-edge propulsion systems, establishing a new standard in emission-free navigation. The vessels are equipped to eliminate harmful emissions, including carbon dioxide (CO2), sulphuroxides (SOx), nitrogen oxides (NOx), and particulate matter (PM).