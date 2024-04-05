2024 April 5 10:32

Bureau Veritas and Greenroom Robotics sign MoU

Bureau Veritas and Greenroom Robotics, an Australian-based provider of maritime robotics and autonomous solutions, have recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU), according to Bureau Veritas's release. The agreement formalizes the strengthened partnership aimed at promoting and advancing the understanding of maritime robotics, autonomous navigation, situational awareness, and operations management.

With maritime robotics and autonomy rapidly evolving across various industries, the collaboration leverages the expertise of Greenroom Robotics in this field, coupled with Bureau Veritas' extensive experience in global maritime regulations and classifications, setting the stage for pioneering advancements in the sector. Beyond its classification services, Bureau Veritas also contributes its expertise on world-best practices and innovative insights on autonomy, facilitating the Greenroom solutions to achieve the global top standard.