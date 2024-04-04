2024 April 4 15:14

Safeen Feeders joins Stena Sonangol Suezmax Pool

The Stena Sonangol Suezmax Pool, a joint venture between leading tanker shipping company Stena Bulk, and the Angolan state-owned oil company, Sonangol, have announced SAFEEN Feeders, part of the Maritime & Shipping Cluster of AD Ports Group, as new pool members, according to the company's release.

One of SAFEEN’s vessels - SAFEEN Elizabeth, a 2011-built 158,000mt Suezmax tanker - recently joined the pool in Kalundborg, Denmark.

The Stena Sonangol Suezmax Pool, established in 2005, currently consists of about 20 high-quality and fuel-efficient Suezmax tankers. The addition of SAFEEN Feeders to the pool further amplifies its collaborative efforts.

Operating from three strategically positioned offices, Stena Sonangol Suezmax Pool effectively spans all time zones, fostering close collaboration with customers in each region. Situated in Houston, the energy hub; Gothenburg in Sweden, the home of Stena and Stena Bulk; and Singapore, the Asia-Pacific shipping hub, Stena Sonangol is strategically positioned to maintain proximity to key markets.

SAFEEN Feeders is part of the Maritime & Shipping Cluster at AD Ports Group, the largest diversified provider of logistics, global trade and industry in Abu Dhabi. SAFEEN Feeders is committed to excellence in maritime services, aligning with the high standards of the Stena Sonangol Suezmax Pool.



