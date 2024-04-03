2024 April 3 13:53

KfW IPEX-Bank finances the modernization of the C. Armateurs fleet

KfW IPEX-Bank is contributing to the fleet modernisation of the shipping group C. Armateurs, which is part of the Cobelfret group, with a financing of EUR 42 million, according to the company's release.

The Swiss-based shipping company operates a modern fleet of dry bulk carriers, which supply companies in agriculture and fertiliser production, energy, construction and mining.

The funds are being used to further rejuvenate and upgrade the fleet by building two identical modern Kamsarmax dry bulk carriers, which the company has ordered from the noted Japanese shipyard Oshima Shipbuilding.

Purpose of the facility is the fleet’s renewal and modernization to enhance efficiency and reduce emissions in order to meet the increasingly strict requirements of the IMO and charter companies.

The ships will be delivered in Q4 2024 and are already assigned to long-term charter contracts.