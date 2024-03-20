2024 March 20 16:34

S.Korean tanker capsizes off Japan, 8 crew members dead

The Japan Coast Guard says eight crew members of a capsized South Korean-flagged tanker have died, according to NHK.

The ship with 11 crew members on board overturned on Wednesday morning in waters off western Japan. One crew member has been rescued. A search is underway for two others still missing.

The Coast Guard says it received a distress signal at around 7:00 a.m. from the chemical tanker Keoyoungsun near Mutsurejima, an island in Yamaguchi Prefecture. Coast Guard officials say the tanker had been at anchor due to rough weather.

They say eight Indonesians, two South Koreans and one Chinese were on board. Strong winds were blowing in the area, with waves reaching as high as 3.5 meters.

Coast Guard officials say the tanker left Himeji Port in Hyogo Prefecture on Monday for Ulsan in South Korea. They say it had been at anchor in the area since early Wednesday. The vessel was carrying 980 tons of acrylic acid, but officials have not confirmed any leakage.