2024 March 20 12:21

thyssenkrupp and Carlyle evaluate cooperation on the planned separation of the marine business

thyssenkrupp and the global investment firm Carlyle are evaluating cooperation on the planned separation of the marine business (thyssenkrupp Marine Systems). Both companies agreed to enter into an in-depth examination and valuation (due diligence) of thyssenkrupp's marine business. The subject of this review is a possible partial sale of thyssenkrupp Marine Systems to Carlyle.



The involvement of Carlyle does not rule out the parallel examination of further separation options on the capital market. At the same time, talks are being held with the German government on the state's participation in thyssenkrupp's marine business.

Last year, the Supervisory Board of thyssenkrupp AG gave the green light for the planned separation of the marine business. Since then, various options have been examined. The growing global demand for submarines, naval vessels and surface and underwater technology is creating additional growth opportunities for thyssenkrupp Marine Systems. The independent positioning of the division should enable these opportunities to be better exploited. This independence would also provide a good starting point for possible national and European consolidation. thyssenkrupp Marine Systems is currently the only company in Europe that combines both underwater and surface shipbuilding with the necessary electronics expertise under one roof.



With around 7,800 employees, thyssenkrupp Marine Systems is one of the world's leading marine companies and a system provider in submarine and surface shipbuilding as well as in the field of maritime electronics and safety technology. Around 3,100 employees work at the Kiel site, making it the largest shipyard location in Germany.