2024 March 11 11:21

OceanSTAR’s new FSO design receives Bureau Veritas Basic Design Assessment statement

At the Offshore Technology Conference Asia on 29 February 2024, Bureau Veritas (BV) presented a Basic Design Assessment certificate to OceanSTAR Elite group of companies, a Singaporean engineering design provider, for its latest Floating Storage and Offloading (FSO) unit – OCEANSTAR FSO-01, according to the company's release.



OceanSTAR FSO-01 is a generic shipshape hull design specifically developed to cater for midsize Floaters scalable up to 750Kbbls capacities, addressing operational demands in the Asia Pacific and African offshore fields. It features a large and reinforced deck area, expandable living quarters, and piping routings to accommodate topsides for conversion into an FPSO (Floating Production, Storage & Offloading) unit or an FPU (Floating Production Unit) when required. The fore and aft end design is engineered for easy interfacing with spread or external turret mooring systems. Furthermore, it comes equipped with standard offshore floater utilities, control and safety systems, fulfilling the common requirements of oil and gas clients, and adhering to specifications outlined by international standards, regulatory bodies, and classification societies.

BV conducted a thorough review of the FSO design within the scope of a Basic Design Assessment, considering a comprehensive set of rules, regulations, and international conventions. This approval of BDA will accelerate the delivery of the newly built hull which is a critical component of any floater's development requirement. This expedited new delivery and generic design will offer competitive pricing compared to existing trading tanker hulls. The new hulls will offer long term (>30years) asset integrity to a high standard providing flexibility for contract extension or future multi-redeployment options.



