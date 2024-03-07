2024 March 7 13:33

Bureau Veritas awards the first type approval certificate to Habonim for pioneering hydrogen valve technology

Bureau Veritas presents a Type Approval Certificate to Habonim Industrial Valves & Actuators (Habonim) for their groundbreaking H29 Ultra-High-Pressure Hydrogen Ball Valve, according to the company's release.

As the first company to receive certification for an Ultra-High-Pressure Hydrogen valve designed for marine use, Habonim is at the forefront of advancing technology for safer and more efficient hydrogen-powered vessels.

The H29 valves are optimized for use in H2 containers (MEGC), which are integral parts of fuel tanks in electric-propelled ships and other H2-powered vessels. This certification, granted in accordance with Bureau Veritas NR 678, validates the performance and safety of the H29 valve under pressures of up to 700 bar.